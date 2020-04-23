Aldermen question closing of city parks to combat spread of virus

Lake Geneva aldermen are questioning closure of the city’s parks, and in some cases urging that the closures be relaxed, despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.
Mayor Tom Hartz on April 9 declared a temporary closure of Flat Iron Park, Library Park and the Dunn Field skateboard park.
Hartz said representatives of the police department and public works department had reported that many people were gathering in those parks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines necessary to avoid spreading germs.
The public works department also reported that trash cans at the parks were filling up with the same amount of refuse that the city would find during a Fourth of July weekend — further indicating that people were not complying with the state’s “Safer At Home” order.
“It was a difficult decision,” Hartz said of the closure, “but a decision that I think needed to be made.”
Public entrances and pathways have been roped off or marked with “closed” signs or police tape.
But at an April 14 city council meeting, some aldermen called for easing some of the restrictions.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said although she understands why the parks have been closed, she requested that walking paths along Geneva Lake in Library Park be reopened to the public.
“That’s actually the path I would take, and I know a lot of people were walking and running along that stretch as well,” Flower said.
Alderman Doug Skates said he, too, would like at least one of the parks to be reopened when the number of coronavirus cases in the state begins to decline.
Skates said the city could reopen the lakefront paths, and if there are any issues again with too many people congregating, the paths could be closed again.
“I think everybody is sad when they see the parks roped off like they are,” he said. “I hope the council, as quickly as possible, gets us back to normal.”
Under the state’s “Safer At Home” order restricting business operations and public interaction in an effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, the state extends to local municipalities the authority to close public parks if necessary.
Hartz said he understands the concerns of some aldermen, but he wants to be careful about reopening park areas, as the number of coronavirus cases in the state could increase as more people are tested.
The number of confirmed cases of the virus has climbed steadily in Walworth County the past few weeks, with 86 people diagnosed and six deaths, as of April 20.
“I want to proceed with some caution,” Hartz said, “until we have complete data and an understanding of the full extent of the virus.”
Ann Esarco, president of the city’s park board, said the parks were closed to avoid unsafe crowds where the virus could spread.
“People were enjoying our parks, but with the volume of visitors, it was impossible to maintain social distancing,” Esarco said.
City harbormaster Linda Frame said she noticed vehicles with license plates from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and New York parked near the city’s parks.
Frame said the city closed the parks because of the number of non-residents visiting them.
“I know some of those states only allow essential travel,” Frame said. “It’s not essential to come up to Lake Geneva and use our parks.”
