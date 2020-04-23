Aldermen question closing of city parks to combat spread of virus

“That’s actually the path I would take, and I know a lot of people were walking and running along that stretch as well,” Flower said.

Alderman Doug Skates said he, too, would like at least one of the parks to be reopened when the number of coronavirus cases in the state begins to decline.

Skates said the city could reopen the lakefront paths, and if there are any issues again with too many people congregating, the paths could be closed again.

“I think everybody is sad when they see the parks roped off like they are,” he said. “I hope the council, as quickly as possible, gets us back to normal.”

Under the state’s “Safer At Home” order restricting business operations and public interaction in an effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, the state extends to local municipalities the authority to close public parks if necessary.

Hartz said he understands the concerns of some aldermen, but he wants to be careful about reopening park areas, as the number of coronavirus cases in the state could increase as more people are tested.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus has climbed steadily in Walworth County the past few weeks, with 86 people diagnosed and six deaths, as of April 20.