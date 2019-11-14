Aldermen say city lacks technology

“We can’t download our agendas,” she said. “Forget trying to download a packet half of the time.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Flower said the city should offer people an option to purchase beach passes online to relieve crowding at the beach entrances.

The city currently offers GovPayNet, which allows people to pay their bills, fines and taxes online, but there are other programs that offer similar services that the city also could use, she said.

“There’s more out there that is available to us,” she said. “We just need to figure out how to get it in our systems.”

Other possibilities that were mentioned include using Skype to broadcast city meetings, upgrading Wi-Fi service at City Hall, and buying another service that would let people receive cellphone updates about city meetings. Flower said Badger High School offers a similar servcie.

“The technology is there,” she said. “We’re just not using it.”

Alderman John Halverson said the city had a communications committee years ago to consider technology issues. Halverson said he is unsure why the committee was disbanded.

Flower said a new technology committee should include not only aldermen, but also representatives from city departments.