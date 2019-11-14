Aldermen say city lacks technology

Lake Geneva aldermen are worried that the city’s government agencies are not keeping up with the latest in technological advances.
New computers for aldermen, better Wi-Fi service and online beach passes and bill payments are among some of the improvements officials think the city should be considering.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council are considering creating a new committee to review ways of upgrading technology to make the city government run more smoothly.
Aldermen discussed developing a technology committee Nov. 4 during a committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed a technology committee to help guide decisions about purchasing updated equipment. Flower said the city is using outdated technology and computer systems.
“If we don’t have a committee continuously going, we’re going to fall way behind,” she said.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa agreed that a committee is needed to move the city forward with investing in new technology.
“We’re far behind, and moving too far away from where we should be going,” Proksa said. “We have no direction.”
Proksa city aldermen are in need of updated computer tablets to help them keep up with meetings and other city business.
“We can’t download our agendas,” she said. “Forget trying to download a packet half of the time.”
Flower said the city should offer people an option to purchase beach passes online to relieve crowding at the beach entrances.
The city currently offers GovPayNet, which allows people to pay their bills, fines and taxes online, but there are other programs that offer similar services that the city also could use, she said.
“There’s more out there that is available to us,” she said. “We just need to figure out how to get it in our systems.”
Other possibilities that were mentioned include using Skype to broadcast city meetings, upgrading Wi-Fi service at City Hall, and buying another service that would let people receive cellphone updates about city meetings. Flower said Badger High School offers a similar servcie.
“The technology is there,” she said. “We’re just not using it.”
Alderman John Halverson said the city had a communications committee years ago to consider technology issues. Halverson said he is unsure why the committee was disbanded.
Flower said a new technology committee should include not only aldermen, but also representatives from city departments.
Resident Pete Peterson, himself a former aldermen, told the council that he favors a committee to discuss technology.
“I’m for it,” Peterson said. “It’s much more efficient and a better way to run an organization.”