Aldermen still have questions about beach app program

A decision will have to wait on whether Riviera Beach patrons will be able to pay for their beach passes by downloading an app.

Lake Geneva aldermen were scheduled April 14 to vote on an agreement with mobile app company, Viply LLC of New Jersey, to allow people to purchase beach passes with an app on cellphones.

But some aldermen said they want to review details of the contract with Viply, which would be for a one-year trial period.

One of the details aldermen want to determine is how often the city would receive payment from the company.

Beach goers would pay $1.80 to download the app, then use it to pay for their beach passes. Viply would forward the city revenue for each beach pass, which is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

There would be no cost to the city under the new cellphone app program.

City comptroller Karen Hall said she was of the understanding that the city would receive a weekly payment from Viply for beach passes sold via cellphones.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said when she reviewed the contract, she thought it said that Viply could pay the city two days after transactions were completed, but the city had the option to receive payments weekly or bi-weekly.