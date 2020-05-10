Aldermen still have questions about beach app program

A decision will have to wait on whether Riviera Beach patrons will be able to pay for their beach passes by downloading an app.
Lake Geneva aldermen were scheduled April 14 to vote on an agreement with mobile app company, Viply LLC of New Jersey, to allow people to purchase beach passes with an app on cellphones.
But some aldermen said they want to review details of the contract with Viply, which would be for a one-year trial period.
One of the details aldermen want to determine is how often the city would receive payment from the company.
Beach goers would pay $1.80 to download the app, then use it to pay for their beach passes. Viply would forward the city revenue for each beach pass, which is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
There would be no cost to the city under the new cellphone app program.
City comptroller Karen Hall said she was of the understanding that the city would receive a weekly payment from Viply for beach passes sold via cellphones.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said when she reviewed the contract, she thought it said that Viply could pay the city two days after transactions were completed, but the city had the option to receive payments weekly or bi-weekly.
"That's going to have to be clarified, because I thought it was going to be weekly," Hall said.
Another issue city officials want to iron out is whether the city would have to reimburse Viply if a credit card holder disputes any charges and receives a refund after paying for beach passes with the app.
City Attorney Dan Draper said he was under the impression that the city would have to pay the reimbursement plus a $20 fee if someone was awarded a refund.
"I don't know how monumental that's going to be," Draper said.
City harbormaster Linda Frame said when she talked to Viply representatives, she was told the company would handle any disputes regarding payment.
"I have been assured that it's not going to cost us anything," Frame said. "They're handling any disputes, any problems with the app."
The council members unanimously April 14 to hold off voting on the contract until a meeting scheduled for April 27.
Some aldermen said they still favor giving the beach app program a try.
"I think it's good to dot all our I's and cross all our T's," Alderman Doug Skates said. "I think it will be well worth it."
Frame said later she talked with Viply representatives, and the company agreed to submit payments to the city two days after transactions are completed, and also to handle any payment disputes without involving the city.
Frame said she was confident the city council would now approve the contract.
"I think it's a done deal," she said. "All they have to do is vote on it."
