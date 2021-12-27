Alderwoman Cindy Flower not seeking re-election in the spring

A Lake Geneva City Council member is not seeking re-election in the spring.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower has filed a "notification of non-candidacy" according to the city's website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, for the spring 2022 election, which will be held April 5.
Flower, who represents Lake Geneva's fourth district, is the only alderman who is up for re-election to file a "notification of non-candidacy."
Other aldermen who are up for re-election in the spring include Joan Yunker, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Tim Dunn.
Lake Geneva aldermen serve two-year terms.
Flower was first elected to the council council in 2016 by defeating then-incumbent Sarah Hill. She was re-elected in 2018 running unopposed.
In 2020, Flower was re-elected to a third term by defeating former Alderman Terry O'Neill.
Flower is the chairperson for the city council's public works committee and is a member of of the personnel committee. She also serves as a city council representative on the utility commission and avian committee.
