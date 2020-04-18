Alice in Dairyland event in Walworth County postponed because of virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to take a toll on Walworth County in disrupted projects and events, although not everyone is shutting down.

Construction crews seem to be maintaining a sense of normalcy at the Riviera renovation site in downtown Lake Geneva and the Belfry Music Theatre hotel being built in the town of Delavan.

Others are pushing back or rearranging their plans, including a new Lake Geneva coffee shop and the much-anticipated Alice in Dairyland competition in Delavan.

Alice in Dairyland, a statewide spokeswoman for the Wisconsin dairy industry, was scheduled to be crowned during a pageant May 14 to May 16 at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.

It was Walworth County’s chance in the spotlight with a statewide event that rotates annually among counties, giving local agriculture a chance to showcase itself.

But the pageantry has been postponed until June 19 and 20, and it will be conducted remotely and streamed on the internet rather than before a live audience in an auditorium. Organizers have not indicated whether any part of the festivities will take place in Waworth County.