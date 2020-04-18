Alice in Dairyland event in Walworth County postponed because of virus

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to take a toll on Walworth County in disrupted projects and events, although not everyone is shutting down.
Construction crews seem to be maintaining a sense of normalcy at the Riviera renovation site in downtown Lake Geneva and the Belfry Music Theatre hotel being built in the town of Delavan.
Others are pushing back or rearranging their plans, including a new Lake Geneva coffee shop and the much-anticipated Alice in Dairyland competition in Delavan.
Alice in Dairyland, a statewide spokeswoman for the Wisconsin dairy industry, was scheduled to be crowned during a pageant May 14 to May 16 at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.
It was Walworth County’s chance in the spotlight with a statewide event that rotates annually among counties, giving local agriculture a chance to showcase itself.
But the pageantry has been postponed until June 19 and 20, and it will be conducted remotely and streamed on the internet rather than before a live audience in an auditorium. Organizers have not indicated whether any part of the festivities will take place in Waworth County.
Richard Hummell, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which hosts the pageant, said officials plan to return to Walworth County in 2021 for the full program.
The event this year will try to reach an audience via the internet.
“We’re working on the details right now,” Hummell said. “Once we’re set up, we can do it anywhere we want.”
The six finalists, announced in March, are Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City, Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls and Grace Schroeder of Cashton.
The current reigning Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin, said she was disappointed that this year’s finals have been reconfigured, but she understands why it is necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“They have to keep safety in mind,” Martin said.
The threat of the coronavirus also is postponing plans for Inspired Coffee, a new coffee shop that was scheduled to open in mid-April at 833 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva.
Organizers say the shop now will not open until late May or early June.
The shop is being launched by Inspiration Ministries to offer employment and job-training opportunities for people with disabilities.
Merik Fell, director of development for Inspiration Ministries, said he trusts state and local government officials who have implemented stay-at-home guidelines and social distancing standards to prevent person-to-person spread of the virus.
“We think the local government in Lake Geneva and the state government has done a good job,” Fell said. “So, we’re going to follow their direction.”
With about 20 people already hired to work in the coffee shop, officials are relieved that they did not open the shop before the coronavirus public health crisis forced so many businesses to close.
“We would have had to close down right away,” Fell said.
Construction crews, meanwhile, continue to make progress on important local projects, despite coronavirus.
Work has continued uninterrupted at the Riviera, the Lake Geneva city-owned tourism landmark undergoing the first phase of repairs and renovation that began in February and could continue for two years.
Adam Wolfe, senior project manager for general contractor MSI General Corp., said 10 crew members will continue working at the site, and are taking other steps to avoid spreading the virus.
“We are using best practices,” Wolfe said.
The project’s first phase is scheduled for completion in late April.
Construction also is moving forward on a hotel being constructed at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 state Highway 67 in the town of Delavan.
The hotel will serve theater goers and others with 12 guest rooms and a restaurant on a site where the Belfry once operated a dormitory for visiting theatrical performers.
Belfry spokesman Jesse Bourasa interior walls of the hotel have been constructed, and the furniture is expected during the next few weeks.
Bourasa said the hotel is scheduled to be open during the summer, although no date has been set. Some customers already have expressed an interest in staying at the hotel.
“A lot of people have asked about reservations,” Bourasa said. “A lot of people plan to support us when it opens.”
Construction of the hotel started about a year ago.
“It’s been neat to watch it all happen,” Bourasa said.
