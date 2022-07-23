 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alpine Valley Jimmy Buffett concert rescheduled to Aug. 20 due to bad weather

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, but apparently that somewhere was not Alpine Valley on Saturday.

Due to the forecast of severe weather, the scheduled Jimmy Buffett concert was postponed until Aug. 20.

In a post on Facebook, Buffet wrote a message to fans letting them know about the decision

“Dearest Cheeseheads and Parrotheads,

The local authorities in East Troy have cancelled our show this evening due to impending very bad weather. Nobody wants to play for you cheeseheads as much as me and the Coral Reefers. But, as a pilot, I understand not fooling with bad weather. I also understand how important this show is to our fans who have waited and weathered this covid crap for us to perform. We asked to play tomorrow, but were not granted permission. I want everybody to be able to have the fun time they want to have at our show. We have re-scheduled Alpine Valley Music Theater for Saturday August 20th, rain or shine. That gives some of you enough time to recover from three Phish shows to be ready for us.

Fins Up,

Jimmy Buffett”

In another post, Alpine Valley told guests, “Hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you will be able to request a refund for the next 7 days.”

