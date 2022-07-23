Alpine Valley Jimmy Buffett concert rescheduled to Aug. 20 due to bad weather

The local authorities in East Troy have cancelled our show this evening due to impending very bad weather. Nobody wants to play for you cheeseheads as much as me and the Coral Reefers. But, as a pilot, I understand not fooling with bad weather. I also understand how important this show is to our fans who have waited and weathered this covid crap for us to perform. We asked to play tomorrow, but were not granted permission. I want everybody to be able to have the fun time they want to have at our show. We have re-scheduled Alpine Valley Music Theater for Saturday August 20th, rain or shine. That gives some of you enough time to recover from three Phish shows to be ready for us.