Alpine Valley Jimmy Buffett concert rescheduled to Aug. 20 due to bad weather

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, but apparently that somewhere was not Alpine Valley on Saturday.
Due to the forecast of severe weather, the scheduled Jimmy Buffett concert was postponed until Aug. 20.
In a post on Facebook, Buffet wrote a message to fans letting them know about the decision
“Dearest Cheeseheads and Parrotheads,
The local authorities in East Troy have cancelled our show this evening due to impending very bad weather. Nobody wants to play for you cheeseheads as much as me and the Coral Reefers. But, as a pilot, I understand not fooling with bad weather. I also understand how important this show is to our fans who have waited and weathered this covid crap for us to perform. We asked to play tomorrow, but were not granted permission. I want everybody to be able to have the fun time they want to have at our show. We have re-scheduled Alpine Valley Music Theater for Saturday August 20th, rain or shine. That gives some of you enough time to recover from three Phish shows to be ready for us.
In another post, Alpine Valley told guests, “Hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you will be able to request a refund for the next 7 days.”
UPDATE IN PHOTOS: Check out 50 images from the grounds at Country Thunder 2022
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Phil Vassar entertains the crowd while preforming on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Sarah Martin and Mike Prez, both of Chicago, dance as Renegade Wildflower plays on the Lake Stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Mike Prez and Sarah Martin, both of Chicago, dance as Renegade Wildflower plays on the Lake Stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Phil Vassar entertains the crowd while preforming on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Phil Vassar entertains the crowd while preforming on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Rebecca Tondi and Kenna Beth dance as Renegade Wildflower plays on the Lake Stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Morgan Gartzke, of Slinger, Wis., left, and Cody Gishkowsky, of Hartford, Wis., kiss as they dance while Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Morgan Gartzke, of Slinger, Wis., left, and Cody Gishkowsky, of Hartford, Wis., embrace as they dance as Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Miranda Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minn., sings along as Kameron Malone plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe plays on the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Marlowe signs a hat for a fan before his show at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Kameron Malone reaches for hands as he makes his way back to the stage along the catwalk during his show at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nicolina Leddy, of Kankakee, Ill., dances as Nolan Sotillo plays at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo is the day's first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo was the day’s first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday afternoon. Chris Young was scheduled to close it out starting at 10 p.m. Other headliners on the schedule Friday include Kameron Marlowe, Lindsay Ell, Phil Vassar and Chris Janson.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo is the day's first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Nolan Sotillo is the day's first act to take the stage at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday, July 22, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Jack Koval, of New Lenox, Ill., sneaks a bite as he walks away with a “curly fry dog bowl” from Pulver’s Fine Foods at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday. Festival brings people together. Page B1
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY
Renee Wilson, of Racine, tries on straw hats at the Gone County Hats booth at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Maggie Rose Country Thunder 2022
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Maggie Rose at Country Thunder 2022
Maggie Rose was the first headliner to hit the stage at Country Thunder on Friday.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Ryan Kelly and Cait Stephens, both of Chicago, relax in a sofa on the back of Kelly’s pickup truck in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. Kelly has attended eight Country Thunder music festivals around the country and this year marks his third time in Wisconsin. This is Stephen’s first Country Thunder. Kelly says the music festival (and campgrounds) become a neighborhood. “It’s all about people helping people,” said Kelly.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
A group readies a platform atop a bus in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Brianna Hartmann, left, and Nanci Lebda, of Wonder Lake Ill., place a blanket in front of the main stage before the music starts at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Taylor Aldridge, of St. Charles, Ill., front, plays on her cell phone as she waits for the main gates to open at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. Aldridge and her friends arrived at the gate with their chairs more than two hours before they opened. They were the first to get into the main grounds from the campgrounds.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Chris Hooyman, right, and Casey Biertzer, both of UW-Oshkosh, setup a tent in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Logan Frederick, of Aurora, Ill., right, drinks his beverage as his friends react while they play beer darts in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Natalie Hering, of Dane County, bottom left, gets ready to make a throw as she plays beer darts with a group in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
From left, Jane Nelson, Jeanine Ortiz and Kelli Criel, all from Chicago suburbs, pose in front of their camper in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. The trio have attended Country Thunder multiple times: Nelson, 9 times; Ortiz, 5 times; Criel, 7 times. “We can keep up with the best of them,” said Nelson. “We stay up all (expletive) night.”
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Christopher Palumbo, left, and his mom, Sue, both of Cicero, Ill., are among the first to setup their chairs in front of the main stage at Country Thunder in Randall.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
The Elkhorn Area High School wrestling team drives through the campgrounds to sell ice at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday. The team has raised funds for the wrestling program selling ice at Country Thunder since 2009.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY
Emma Baran, center, rests on a blanket atop a jeep as she hangs out with her friends, Aaron Berman, left, and Ally Bambino, all of Elmhurst, Ill., in the campgrounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
The glamping tents boast air conditioning at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Douglas Woods, of Stout Tent, pounds a stake into the ground while setting up the glamping section at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Glamping tents are ready for campers at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
A crew sets up the stage in the Electric Thunder tent at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Jimmy Torres, left, and Tarian Holman, move sound equipment as they help setup the main stage at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Photos, Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
Tammy Paredes, left, helps setup the Top Notch Concessions food booth with owner Josh Stremmel, right, at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Top Notch Concessions has fed festivalgoers at at the Country Thunder Arizona festival for seven years, and has made its way to Wisconsin for the first time.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP
The general campgrounds at Country Thunder boast portable bathrooms that can be reserved for specific groups.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Concert Alien retail at Country Thunder
Concert Alien retail at Country Thunder
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Smokin' R's BBQ Country Thunder
Rick Smith serves a customer fresh barbecue at Smokin’ R’s BBQ on the grounds at Country Thunder in Randall on Friday.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Otte's Concessions Country Thunder
Otte’s Concessions owner Jeff Otte said his business started out with kettle corn, but now cheese curds and corndogs are some of the most popular items at festivals like Country Thunder.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Drink Wisconsinbly booth Country Thunder
Gabrielle Ledesma, left, and Christy Conrad assist patrons at their Drink Wisconsinbly booth at the Country Thunder grounds in Randall.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Pulver's food vendor Country Thunder
Patrons wait in line for Pulver’s at Country Thunder. Multiple vendors said they saw a surprisingly high number of patrons as the festival as a whole received record turnout opening night.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
RDNKN Retail at Country Thunder 2022
Owner of Florida-based RDNKN, Marc Harden, has attended Country Thunder Wisconsin as a vendor for five years.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Lake Cowboy Country Thunder
Lifelong friends Joe Koeppl, left, and Leslie Reuter co-founded Lake Cowboy, taking inspiration from their childhoods in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Their company combines the pair's love for lake life and country music, Koeppl said.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Country Thunder festival bowl Friday, July 22
The main stage area at Country Thunder got busy fast as fans waited for Lindsay Ell to come on.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Emma's Cookie Kitchen at Country Thunder
A customer orders at Kora's Cookie Dough booth from Emma's Cookie Kitchen.
HOLLY GILVARY, KENOSHA NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.