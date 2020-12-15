Amber Alert canceled for Walworth girl, 10-year-old found safe

WALWORTH — A 10-year-old girl from Walworth was found safe, according to an alert issued Tuesday, Dec. 15, approximately 12 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

The 10-year-old girl was reported missing after last being seen Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. at her residence in the Fox Lane Apartment Complex in the Village of Walworth.

Jocelyn Van Duyn, the missing 5-foot-3, Caucasian girl, left her residence between 8 p.m. and midnight Dec. 12 without packing a bag or taking a coat, according to police reports. She did take a cat and $30 from the residence.

Reports state she was last seen wearing a white shirt with an Eiffel Tower print on it, black pants and dark colored tennis shoes.

It was not known if she left on foot or was picked up but it was suspected she may be with her father.

Her father, Jonathan Van Duyn is 33, according to the Amber Alert. He is a white male with very short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot-tall and approximately 220 pounds.

The Amber Alert stated that her father may have been driving a Dodge Ram and pulling a fifth wheel camper.