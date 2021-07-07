 Skip to main content
American Legion Auxiliary to host pig roast
American Legion Auxiliary to host pig roast

The Lake Geneva American Legion Auxiliary Post 24 will host a pig roast from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 8 at Champ's Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva with the proceeds going towards the poppy sculpture that recently installed along the lakefront at Library Park.

The Lake Geneva American Legion Auxiliary Post 24 will host the a pig roast from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 8 at Champ's Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.

The proceeds will benefit the recently-installed poppy sculpture at Library Park.

