American Legion Auxiliary to host pig roast

The Lake Geneva American Legion Auxiliary Post 24 will host the a pig roast from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 8 at Champ's Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.
The proceeds will benefit the recently-installed poppy sculpture at Library Park.
Dennis Hines
Reporter
