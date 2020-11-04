American Legion plans sculpture honoring veterans in Lake Geneva

A 7-foot-tall flowered-shaped sculpture honoring veterans of the U.S. military could be installed by next spring in Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
Members of Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 are raising funds to erect a poppy-themed sculpture alongside an existing memorial in the public park overlooking the lake.
The structure, as planned, would depict 13 bright red poppies made out of metal and clustered together, representing the 13 stripes of the American flag.
American Legion member Mary Schlehlein said the purpose of the sculpture is to honor fallen veterans and to educate people about the symbolism of the poppy flower, which has been the symbol of the American Legion for decades.
Schlehlein said the goal is to have the sculpture installed and dedicated by Memorial Day next May. The display also would include a plaque explaining the symbolism of the poppy.
Schlehlein got the idea for the sculpture from a similar display erected in 2015 in Norfolk, England.
“I thought, ‘We should do one of those here,’” she said. “We’re going to make it look nice.”
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council must approve the sculpture in city-owned Library Park. But proponents are so confident, they already are working on the sculpture.
Artist John Larkin of Lake Geneva said legion members contacted him last year about constructing the sculpture, and he has decided to donate his time to the project.
“It’s a great cause,” he said. “The American Legion Auxiliary is a wonderful group supporting and memorializing our veterans.”
Larkin said he has completed nine out of the 13 poppy flowers, each standing about 7 feet tall. Each flower takes about two weeks to complete, he said, and each one will have a slightly different shape to make it look more natural, like a bouquet.
Referring to American Legion members, he added: “This is their vision. It’s their idea. I’m simply taking their ideas and putting them into metal. And I’m honored to be a part of it.”
To give the sculpture its bright red color, UltraCoat in Elkhorn is coating the flowers at no cost.
Ray Sabin, an UltraCoat employee who is involved with the project, said he is excited about donating his time and helping the American Legion post with the sculpture.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s cool,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Sabin said UltraCoat has worked on similar projects for the Elkhorn Fire Department, Elkhorn Police Department and Elkhorn Area High School.
“It’s helping to support the local community,” he said. “We appreciate the work that they do.”
The American Legion is trying to raise $7,000 to pay for the poppy sculpture installation.
The group will need to install a concrete foundation, and to add lighting and landscaping to the display.
Schlehlein said she is confident the project will receive approval from the Lake Geneva City Council. The Lake Geneva Plan Commission has endorsed the sculpture.
“Everyone down at the city thinks it’s a wonderful idea,” she said. “There’s nobody who has not liked the idea.”
Larkin has been working on sculptures for about 15 years. Most of his sculptures are made out of wood or metal.
He said his first sculpture was a 6-foot-long map of Geneva Lake, currently displayed at the Boathouse Bar and Grill.
“It grew from there,” he said. “As time progressed, I took on more and more jobs.”
Larkin has done commissioned work for others, and recently completed a “tree of life” sculpture for Open Arms Free Clinic in Elkhorn.
Larkin describes himself as a self-taught sculptor who enjoys making pieces out of wood or metal materials that he happens to find.
“I like the challenge that each sculpture brings — figuring out situations to make different shapes and designs,” he said. “It’s very satisfying for me to take nothing and make it into something productive.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.