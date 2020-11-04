American Legion plans sculpture honoring veterans in Lake Geneva

The American Legion is trying to raise $7,000 to pay for the poppy sculpture installation.

The group will need to install a concrete foundation, and to add lighting and landscaping to the display.

Schlehlein said she is confident the project will receive approval from the Lake Geneva City Council. The Lake Geneva Plan Commission has endorsed the sculpture.

“Everyone down at the city thinks it’s a wonderful idea,” she said. “There’s nobody who has not liked the idea.”

Larkin has been working on sculptures for about 15 years. Most of his sculptures are made out of wood or metal.

He said his first sculpture was a 6-foot-long map of Geneva Lake, currently displayed at the Boathouse Bar and Grill.

“It grew from there,” he said. “As time progressed, I took on more and more jobs.”

Larkin has done commissioned work for others, and recently completed a “tree of life” sculpture for Open Arms Free Clinic in Elkhorn.

Larkin describes himself as a self-taught sculptor who enjoys making pieces out of wood or metal materials that he happens to find.