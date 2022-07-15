American Legion Post 102 recognizes longtime members as it celebrates 103rd anniversary

Founded on four pillars of service — Americanism, Children and Youth, National Security, and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation — the American Legion has been a fixture on the national scene for more than a century.

Making a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives across the nation each year, it’s a legacy worth celebrating.

A large crowd of members and guests were in attendance at family-owned Sammy’s on the Square in downtown Walworth on June 21 as Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 marked the 103rd anniversary of the American Legion’s 1919 founding with a special birthday dinner celebration.

The celebratory dinner is an annual tradition dating back to the 1940s according to Post 102 adjutant Peter Kahl, who noted the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary “are the oldest service organizations in Walworth and Fontana.”

Nearly as old at the American Legion itself, Ingalls-Koeppen Post 102 was established 101 years ago in 1921, giving it American Legion “Centennial Post” status.

A rich history

Chartered two years after the March 15, 1919 establishment of the American Legion by the American Expeditionary Forces in Paris, France, the 105-member Walworth-based post serves the West End communities of Walworth, Fontana and Williams Bay and is currently led by Post Commander and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathan M. “Nate” Bond (1989-2013), a 15-year post member.

Since 2016, Bond has served as Veterans Service Officer for the Elkhorn-based Walworth County Veterans Service Office.

Post 102 is named in tribute to the first two West End soldiers to give their lives in service to their country in the two major World Wars of the 20th Century — Private Joseph Bailey Ingalls (World War I) and Capt. Howard Koeppen (World War II).

Bond said Post 102 is active in the West End in a variety of ways, including its sponsorship of local youth baseballs teams, scholarships for select graduating Big Foot Union High School seniors pursuing collegiate technical and medical studies, and scholarships for select incoming high school seniors living in Williams Bay, Fontana and Walworth to attend Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State, American Legion and Legion Auxiliary programs educating young leaders on how to become more impactful community members of Wisconsin.

“We continue to be present in the community and make sure that we serve our communities and our fellow veterans,” Bond said. “We’re still very active in caring for our community, caring for our fellow veterans.”

The nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts across the U.S., the non-partisan, not-for-profit Indianapolis, Ind.-based American Legion was chartered by an act of Congress as a patriotic veterans service organization on Sept. 16, 1919.

The American Legion was instrumental in getting the original G.I. Bill through Congress on 1944, as well as the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bond, recently elected to serve as District 1 Commander of the American Legion Department of Wisconsin in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha and Rock counties, said the American Legion has more than 46,000 members in Wisconsin.

The 103rd Department Convention of the Portage-based American Legion Department of Wisconsin will be held July 13-17 at the Hyatt Regency/KI Center in Green Bay, while the 103rd National Convention of the American Legion will be held Aug. 25-Sept. 1 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Awards, recognitions

A formal awards and recognition program followed the roast chicken and roast beef dinner and cake dessert served by restaurateurs Veli “Sammy” and Sherry Asani and their staff at Sammy’s on the Square.

Among those honored at the Post’s June 21 birthday dinner were 11 members marking milestone anniversaries of continuous American Legion membership:

10 Years — John Ortel and Alex Palmer.

15 Years — Robert Ahern, Nathan Bond, Frank Breneisen and James Vandebogert.

35 Years — Darwin Clark, Thomas Finegan and Harry Shunk.

45 Years — Don Buchert.

Honored with a special proclamation certificate and gold-plated pin from American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard, presented by Bond, was 50-year member Tobias J. “Toby” Steivang of Fontana, who was feted for his “faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of the American Legion,” as exemplified by his half-century of continuous good standing membership and record of “consistent loyalty” meriting “the honor of being cited as an outstanding contributor to the programs of the America Legion.”

Quilts of Valor

Receiving Citation of Meritorious Service recognitions from Post 102 for their loyal service to area veterans were Ellen Weber and Kate Franzen, local volunteers with Quilts of Valor (https://www.qovf.org).

To date, more than 313,000 handmade Quilts of Valor have been awarded to veterans nationally by the Winterset, Iowa-based Quilts of Valor Foundation, which has a mission of covering U.S. service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Karen Demaree of Platteville serves as the Wisconsin coordinator for Quilts of Valor.

Since the program’s launch in 2003 by Seaford, Del. military mom Catherine Roberts, Quilts of Valor have been presented to veterans who have fought for the nation in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm/Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and other conflicts around the world.

“The American Legion is only able to do the many things we do for our community and for our veterans and their widows because of the organizations that we partner with,” Bond said in recognizing the local veterans outreach work of Quilts of Valor, noting the organization is “quite active” locally. “It is an amazing program recognizing the service of our veterans. The whole idea behind it is just truly wonderful. I thank you both for the work that you do recognizing the veterans in our community and throughout Wisconsin.”

Following their recognition, Weber and Franzen awarded a patriotic-themed Quilt of Valor to Post 102 member Rod Rasmussen, a Vietnam War veteran.

“Today we are honored to present a quilt to Rod Rasmussen and we thank him for his service with this quilted hug of gratitude,” Weber said.

Post 102 members who passed away over the past year were memorialized by Bond in a “Post Everlasting” tribute to Joseph Abel, Dennis Barr, Paul Blain, Lawrence Hausner and Richard Kahl.

“Every year, we have members of our comradeship who move on from this Post to Post Everlasting,” Bond said. “This year the list of names is longer than it has been in the last few years … Please join me in a moment of silence in memory of our comrades.”

As Walworth County Veterans Service Officer, Bond served as the evening’s guest speaker, updating attendees on recent federal, state and local news impacting Post 102 members and other local veterans.

“I have an opportunity to change lives and help people,” Bond said of his work as Veterans Service Officer, overseeing a support staff of three in service of Walworth County’s estimated 8,500 veterans. “It’s the greatest job in the world.”

Community support

Bond feted the supportive work of community groups like the Lake Geneva Jaycees and Walworth County veterans service organizations including American Legion Posts 24 (Lake Geneva), 95 (Delavan), 102 (Fontana-Walworth-Williams Bay), 173 (Whitewater), 183 (Genoa City) and 188 (East Troy) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 2373 (Williams Bay) and 6375 (Elkhorn) for “continually stepping forward to make sure that the veterans in our county are taken care of, that the widows and children of our veterans are taken care of.”

Among those recognized at the dinner were the current American Legion Post 102 officers; Nathan Bond, Commander; Mark Chalchoff and Frank Breneisen, Vice Commander; Peter Kahl, Adjutant and Finance Officer; Robert Ahern and Curtis Lemke, Sergeant-at-Arms; Clifford Erkfitz, Chaplain; Michael Long, Service Officer; Daniel Krego, Judge Advocate and Post Historian; and Joan L. Sallee, Communications Officer and Immediate Past Commander.

Also recognized were the current Post 102 Auxiliary Unit officers: Lori Long, President; June Clark, Vice President; Karmen Miller, Secretary; and June Clark, Treasurer.

More information

Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 meets on the third Tuesday after the third Monday of each month at Walworth Town Hall, W6741 Brick Church Road in Walworth, unless otherwise announced.

For more information about American Legion Post 102, visit www.ingalls-koeppen.org or follow the post at www.facebook.com/ingalls.koeppen.102.

For more information about the Walworth County Veterans Service Office, 1910 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn, call 262-741-4222 or visit https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/210/Veterans-Service-Office.

