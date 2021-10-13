Angel statue has returned to Driehaus Family Fountain in Lake Geneva after it was vandalized

She's back — again.

An angel statue that usually sits atop the Driehaus Family Fountain in front of the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva has been returned to its rightful spot after being vandalized for a second year in a row.

City crews re-installed the statue back onto the fountain during the morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The statue was damaged about 12 a.m., June 5 by two out-of-state suspects.

Police have said an officer noticed a suspect hanging from the statue, while another suspect was in the fountain with him.

The statue was damaged and broken off the fountain.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he is pleased that the statue is back on the fountain now that it has been repaired from the damage it sustained back in June.

"We are happy to have her back," Earle said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Todd Stewart, 20, of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been charged with criminal damage to property over $2,500, resisting and obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident.