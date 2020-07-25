Angel statue returns home to Riviera fountain after repairs

The angel statue is back on her perch outside downtown Lake Geneva’s Riviera landmark.

Damaged several weeks ago in an alleged incident of vandalism, the angel has been repaired and returned.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she was pleased to see the statue back where people can enjoy it.

“I am sure that this statue has appeared in countless memorable photos taken in front of the Riviera, and holds a special place in the hearts of those who have done so,” Klein said.

The statue was repaired at VanGuard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee.

Public Works Director Tom Earle he does not have a final cost of the repair work, but he earlier had estimated that the project would cost about $2,500.

Earle said he, too, was pleased that the statue has been re-installed.

“I am very glad to see her up back where she belongs,” he said.

City Administrator David Nord said he was pleased that it only took a few weeks for the statue to be repaired.