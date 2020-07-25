You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Angel statue returns home to Riviera fountain after repairs
alert top story

Angel statue returns home to Riviera fountain after repairs

{{featured_button_text}}
The angel statue which is located on top of the Driehaus Family Fountain has been repaired

The angel statue which is located on top of the Driehaus Family Fountain has been repaired and re-installed to its rightful location after being vandalized several weeks ago.

 Dennis Hines

The angel statue is back on her perch outside downtown Lake Geneva’s Riviera landmark.

Damaged several weeks ago in an alleged incident of vandalism, the angel has been repaired and returned.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she was pleased to see the statue back where people can enjoy it.

“I am sure that this statue has appeared in countless memorable photos taken in front of the Riviera, and holds a special place in the hearts of those who have done so,” Klein said.

The statue was repaired at VanGuard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee.

Public Works Director Tom Earle he does not have a final cost of the repair work, but he earlier had estimated that the project would cost about $2,500.

Earle said he, too, was pleased that the statue has been re-installed.

“I am very glad to see her up back where she belongs,” he said.

City Administrator David Nord said he was pleased that it only took a few weeks for the statue to be repaired.

“Given the number of other statues being vandalized around the Midwest, we were worried that we would have to wait in a long line for service,” Nord said. “Thankfully, that was not the case.”

Lake Geneva police have identified a 21-year-old man from Spring Grove, Illinois, as the person who allegedly was responsible for the vandalism.

Police said no charges or citations have been filed yet.

The statue was damaged during a similar incident about three years ago.

+5 New theater in Lake Geneva

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics