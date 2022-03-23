Annual art show returns to Traver School after three-year Covid-spurred hiatus

Life in the post-Covid world is getting back to normal at Traver Elementary School.

For the first time since 2019, Traver’s annual “Evening with the Arts” celebration returned to the 112-student school at W3490 Linton Road, Town of Linn.

The two-hour event at the school which hosts Grades 4K-8, included an all-grades, zoo-themed art show, plus the school’s second trimester recognition program and a wind and percussion band concert.

“We shut down when the whole country, the whole world, went into quarantine, one week before the 2020 art show,” recalled Traver School art teacher Julie Juszczyk. “We were still trying to stay away from crowds in 2021. And now, finally, in 2022, we’re back. I have three years worth of artwork. I kind of hoarded it.”

The end result of Juszyzk’s hoarding was an ambitious zoo-themed “Traver Zoo” art show that filled half the gymnasium and spilled over into adjacent storage rooms and connecting hallways.

“The art is set up in categories that you would see in a zoo,” she explained. “The aviary house, the reptile section, primates, big cats ... and a sensory aquarium section with a pond area.”

In the black-lit aquarium, playful Day-Glo jellyfish hung overhead, while while the adjacent student art pond featured recordings of the sounds of the wetland inhabitants pictured.

Other zoo artwork sections included those featuring Arctic animals, pets, North American mammals, and animals native to Africa and China. The art show also featured arts in a wide range of themed categories ranging from “nerdy trees,” mythical creatures and ancient ruins to medieval times and stained glass windows.

The show’s “Caves of Traver” entrance, meanwhile, featured Grades 5K-3 student artwork depicting prehistoric cave drawings, rock formations, bats and Cuban boa snakes.

Traver’s art show also featured an interactive table where attendees could play with student-made rainforest rainsticks, which offered the audio stimulation of a cascading rain shower, or the opportunity to color their own animals to take home.

Keeping with the zoo theme, the “Traver Zoo” also featured complimentary snacks at the zoo café, which offered up animal crackers and goldfish.

“It’s member appreciation day so they’re free today only for zoo visitors,” Juszczyk said of the whimsical animal-themed snacks.

Particularly noteworthy, she noted, were the artworks of this year’s eighth grade graduating class, which heads to Badger High School this fall.

“I’m especially sad to see this year’s eighth-graders graduate because they are an especially talented group of artists,” Juszczyk said. “Anytime you see anything that’s wowing you, it was probably done by an eighth-grader. They’re just really, really a great group of artists. It’s gonna be a tough year to say goodbye to them.”

Art show praisedDistrict grandmother Mary Krauss, of Lake Geneva, was among the art show attendees at Traver.

“My grandbabies go here, and where they go I go,” Krauss explained. “I love the variety. I love the theme of the zoo. It’s very cleverly thought out. You definitely see the educational process at work. They’re doing a good job.”

Also among those attending the art show was district parent Jim Leedle of Lake Geneva, who was touring the exhibit with his son Silas, a Traver third-grader.

“I like it,” Jim Leedle said. “I like that they took the time to keep all their art. Instead of sending it all home to the parents, everybody gets to enjoy it.”

Band concertAfter the 5 p.m. art show and 6 p.m. recognition program, Traver School music director Charmane Kolmos directed the middle school concert band to close out the Evening with the Arts Night celebration.

The band, comprised mostly of fifth- and sixth-graders, with one eighth-grader, played a concert that included performances of “Regal March” and “Rio Bravo,” both by Bruce Pearson; the Calypso song “Montego Bay;” and a classical canon by Franz Joseph Haydn.

“I am very fortunate to have very enthusiastic students who are eager to learn and play wonderful music,” Kolmos said. “It is a joy and pleasure to work in a small school who values the importance of music in a students’ education. We may be small, but we are able to create wonderful experiences for our students.”

The Traver concert band’s Evening at the Arts performance was its second of the 2021-22 school year.

“Traver School was able to have a Christmas concert this year and the band performed at it,” she noted. “Previously, for the past two years, we have been cautious about contact with instruments and students. We are very grateful that we have been able to resume the band program this year.”

Traver School’s fourth grade Beginner Band will perform at the Grades 4-7 Spring Concert on Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m.

