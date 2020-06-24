Annual charity bike ride in Lake Geneva goes virtual

This year, the American Lung Association was looking forward to the 35th anniversary of the Fight for Air Ride, a 100-plus mile bicycle event that travels through the Lake Geneva region during the second weekend of June.
Instead, like many other aspects of life during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will look a little different this summer, as the charity bike ride shifts to an online format.
Rather than having hundreds of bike riders traveling around northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in a pack, the American Lung Association partnered with the fitness tracking app Strava to allow the fundraising fans to chart a course of their choosing.
As part of the app’s functionality, riders will be able to peruse the social-media style interface of Strava to see the progress of others taking part in the Fight for Air Ride.
“Like other forms of social media, you can see that, say, John Smith rode 50 miles, and you can like it or comment on it,” American Lung Association executive director Kristen Young said. “Instead of just going out and doing your own thing, it’s a way to be held accountable for riding, first of all, and be able to see what everybody else is doing.”
In order to make sure everyone has the chance to join, the Fight for Air Ride will be open for the entire month of June instead of just the single weekend, with registration running until June 29 and donations open until June 30.
The event’s registration fees dropped from $50 to $15 to account for the decreased costs from no longer renting rooms at the Abbey Resort, where riders historically have stayed.
For Lindsay Forsberg, a four-year participant in the Fight for Air Ride and a 13-year veteran of the related Fight for Air Climb, her plan is to join up with a group of friends to ride around her hometown of Elmhurst, Illinois, as her riding commitment to the fundraiser.
While she will miss the in-person community aspects of the event, the heart of the ride is still intact.
“I’m super disappointed we’re not riding this year,” Forsberg said, “But, really, the whole goal of the event is to raise money for the American Lung Association.”
While the American Lung Association’s fundraising always goes toward fighting respiratory diseases, that goal is even more relevant in 2020, as COVID-19 disrupts the respiratory health of people across the globe.
According to a press release from the organization, money raised in this year’s bike ride will go toward the COVID-19 Action Initiative, a $25 million investment to fight coronavirus, as well as fund research that aims to prevent future respiratory virus pandemics.
The American Lung Association plans to return to its normal operating procedure for next year’s Fight for Air Ride. But Young said that if the online participation is a hit, organizers might add a virtual component on the side in future years.
“I think we’re going to wait and see how this shakes out, and certainly it’s an option to consider,” Young said.
