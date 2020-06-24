Annual charity bike ride in Lake Geneva goes virtual

This year, the American Lung Association was looking forward to the 35th anniversary of the Fight for Air Ride, a 100-plus mile bicycle event that travels through the Lake Geneva region during the second weekend of June.

Instead, like many other aspects of life during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will look a little different this summer, as the charity bike ride shifts to an online format.

Rather than having hundreds of bike riders traveling around northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in a pack, the American Lung Association partnered with the fitness tracking app Strava to allow the fundraising fans to chart a course of their choosing.

As part of the app’s functionality, riders will be able to peruse the social-media style interface of Strava to see the progress of others taking part in the Fight for Air Ride.

“Like other forms of social media, you can see that, say, John Smith rode 50 miles, and you can like it or comment on it,” American Lung Association executive director Kristen Young said. “Instead of just going out and doing your own thing, it’s a way to be held accountable for riding, first of all, and be able to see what everybody else is doing.”