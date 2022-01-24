Annual YMCA auction returns in-person, to feature 1970s theme

Time to dust off the bell bottom pants, leisure suits, disco suits and platform shoes, as this year’s Geneva Lakes Family YMCA annual auction will feature a 1970s theme.

The auction will be held 6 p.m., Feb. 19 at the Grand Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in the Town of Lyons, and will include a live auction, silent auction, 50/50 raffle drawing, open bar and plated dinner, as well as an after-party with a DJ, dancing and snacks.

This will be the 36th year the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has conducted a fundraiser auction. Last year’s event was held virtually because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

Ann Fulmer, senior director of marketing and development for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said she is looking forward to having the event in person again this year.

“We’re actually very excited to have it in person,” Fulmer said. “I think a lot of people missed it last year.”

People have the option to participate in the silent auction virtually if they are unable to attend the event in person. For more information, visit www.lakegenevaymca.maestroweb.com.

“So people can go in and register for free, and they will have access to our silent auction,” Fulmer said. “Some people might not be able to attend the event, so this year we’re also giving them the option to bid online, as well.”

Fulmer said members of the auction committee selected the 1970s theme to help make the event more enjoyable and to encourage people to dress up in a creative costume. A different theme is selected for the event each year.

“This year we just decided to do something fun that people can relate to with the bell bottoms and jumpsuits,” Fulmer said. “It’s kind of easy to dress the part, and people like to do that in person. Last year with our Oscar theme, it was more formal. This year it’s a little bit more fun.”

The auction items are donated by local businesses and organizations. Fulmer said the YMCA is in the process of collecting the items, and they will be posted on the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA’s website, www.genevalakesymca.org, as they are received.

“Right now, we haven’t identified which ones are going to be in the live auction or silent auction,” Fulmer said. “But I know we started adding the different items we have been getting to the site.”

Fulmer said the goal is to raise between $70,000 and $80,000 from this year’s auction.

“Ideally if we could surpass the $80,000 this year, that would be wonderful,” she said.

Fulmer said more than $80,000 was raised from last year’s event, even though it was held virtually.

“That was very successful for us,” Fulmer said.

The proceeds from the auction are used to help fund the YMCA’s school enrichment programs, community lunch program, youth sports programs, community swim program, fitness programs and financial assistance program, which helps families in need pay for memberships and fees to participate in the YMCA’s programs and events.

“The money helps individuals and families that would like to participate at the ‘Y,’ but maybe can’t afford the membership fee or a fee to participate in sporting events,” Fulmer said.

About 23 businesses and organizations sponsor the auction, which also helps provide funding for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

“The generosity is really overwhelming and very much appreciated, and that’s what also helps this event be so successful,” Fulmer said.

Tickets to attend the auction cost $115 through Jan. 31 and $140 beginning Feb. 1. There is no cost to attend the silent auction virtually.

For more information, visit www.genevalakesymca.org/main/2022-auction.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.