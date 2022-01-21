Another ATV falls through Delavan Lake

An ATV driver fell through the ice on Delavan Lake on Friday, Jan. 21. It’s the second ATV to fall through the ice on Delavan Lake in approximately a week, promoting authorities to again warn people that the ice on Delavan Lake is thin and people need to be cautious.

On Friday, Jan. 21, at about 1:33 p.m. the Town of Delavan Police and fire department were notified of an ATV that had gone through the ice on Delavan Lake off the west of Town Park.

Officers were informed that the operator was currently holding on to the ATV so that it would not sink.

Officers from both the police and fire department arrived in the area and were eventually able to locate the man on the lake. The man, a 50-year-old from Beloit, was out of the water and standing on the ice. The man was rescued by the Town of Delavan Fire Department using the air boat and was taken to shore. He was checked by rescue and released.

In a press release to the public, the police department again warned the public: “Town of Delavan Police Department again wishes to remind everyone that there is currently thin ice and open water on Delavan Lake. Please be very cautious when engaging in activities on the ice.”

Another ATV went through the lake around noon on Jan. 13. near Alpine Lane. Officers arrived on scene and found a lone man standing on the ice about 150 feet from the shoreline. The 63-year-old Delavan man stated he was not hurt and had been alone on the ATV when it went through the ice.