Another death reported in Walworth County as virus cases continue to climb

Walworth County has recorded another death — up to eight — along with about 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, the state health department says.

Walworth County officials could not be reached for comment.

As of Thursday, the county reported that 100 people locally had tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and that seven of them had died, all older people with underlying health conditions.

Today, the state health department says Walworth County has 132 confirmed cases and that eight people here have died.

The state is providing no details about the new death or new cases.

County officials previously reported outbreaks of the virus at two local nursing homes — Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva and Holton Manor in Elkhorn — and also that cases were increasing as testing become more widespread.

Wisconsin statewide has recorded 5,687 cases and 266 deaths.

