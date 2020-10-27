 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another Walworth County school closes to students after coronavirus infections
topical featured

Another Walworth County school closes to students after coronavirus infections

{{featured_button_text}}
Polek

Reek Elementary School administrator Samantha Polek addresses a gathering inside the school, which serves about 175 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. 

 File photo, Regional News

TOWN OF LINN — Reek Elementary School has become the second in the Lake Geneva region to send students home in the midst of a statewide surge of coronavirus cases.

The school at W4094 S. Lakeshore Drive has closed its doors to in-person instruction for two weeks after two students and three employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, school administrator Samantha Polek wrote that the outbreak is above the threshold set by county health officials for "critical" risk of spreading the virus.

Reek Elementary serves about 175 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The closure to students follows a similar action taken by Sharon Community School in the village of Sharon.

Both schools ordered students to stay home starting Monday and until Nov. 9, tentatively.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reek School Board members voted Sunday to send students home and to provide virtual at-home instruction for two weeks, in an effort to avoid spreading the contagious respiratory virus.

Polek said it is disappointing that students will not be able to come to school, but she said it is important to be cautious and prevent additional cases of the virus among family members or others.

“With the siblings involved, we just felt it could possibly effect multiple grade levels," she said. "And we are just airing on the side of caution.”

By Nov. 9, the infected students and employees could be largely recovered, and anyone who may have come in contact with them will be able to quarantine at home, Polek said.

In her letter to parents, Polek encouraged anyone who has considered being tested for the coronavirus to do so.

+11 Photos: Inside the Lake Geneva polling place on Election Day during coronavirus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics