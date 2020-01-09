Antique appliance collector an admitted fan-atic

During graduate school, Osdene was prowling junk and antique stores, often discovering treasures related to the state’s manufacturing roots.

Companies such as Hamilton Beach, Oster and Dremel all were started in Wisconsin.

“Racine produced more fractional horsepower motors and small motorized appliances than any other city in the United States,” Osdene said. “It began with vibrators and evolved into electrical mixers.”

After a stint teaching at UW-Oshkosh, Osdene decided to forgo a career in academia, which he said had forced him to become myopic, focused on minutiae with little relevance to most people.

“I’ve more or less gone the route of buying and selling,” he said. “I didn’t like teaching too much.”

That is not to imply he is simply an antiques dealer.

Osdene’s mind is like “a catalog of data that is instantly at his disposal,” said Michael Partney, a fan collector from Minneapolis.

Osdene can identify a first-generation Emerson fan from 1934 by the color of its blades and shape of the guards. But he can just as easily veer into an esoteric discussion of the merits of alternating current and the early battles between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.