Applications open for 'Alice In Dairyland' contest

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is looking for the 73rd Alice In Dairyland.
This year’s Alice in Dairyland competition is being held in Walworth County.
The DATCP seeks a communications professional eager to help Wisconsin residents make meaningful connections with state agriculture, and those interested in the position can apply between now and Monday, Feb. 3.
“Applying to serve as Alice in Dairyland is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Abigail Martin, the current Alice In Dairyland.
The person serving as Alice in Dairyland will cultivate relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets; write and deliver speeches at events; and leverage social media to promote Wisconsin agriculture.
Martin said being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador has allowed her to share the story of Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry with many diverse audiences across the state.
“It’s also broadened my own view of agriculture and deepened my appreciation for the industry,” she said.
Applicants should have:
Considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture.
At least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations.
Public speaking experience.
A willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends.
Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are 21 years old.
The job
The one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 1.
The position is headquartered in Madison and travels extensively throughout the state. The salary is $45,000 annually and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business.
Reimbursement is provided for health insurance as well as travel expenses for official purposes.
Interested individuals should submit an application form, cover letter, resume, three professional references, and a summary of their qualifications by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Application materials are available at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.
In contrast to previous years, preliminary interviews will be held on a Saturday — Feb. 22 — and may be conducted via Skype or in person.
Following these preliminary interviews, up to six top candidates will be required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement on March 13 and 14.
Top candidates must also attend the three-day final interview process May 14 to 16 in Walworth County, which culminates in the selection of the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Debbie Vine (Gegare) at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov.