Applications open for 'Alice In Dairyland' contest

At least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations.

Public speaking experience.

A willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends.

Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are 21 years old.

The job

The one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 1.

The position is headquartered in Madison and travels extensively throughout the state. The salary is $45,000 annually and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business.

Reimbursement is provided for health insurance as well as travel expenses for official purposes.

Interested individuals should submit an application form, cover letter, resume, three professional references, and a summary of their qualifications by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Application materials are available at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.

In contrast to previous years, preliminary interviews will be held on a Saturday — Feb. 22 — and may be conducted via Skype or in person.