April is National Donate Life Month to honor people who have received transplants, to recognize those who continue to wait, to honor donors and donor families and to thank registered donors.

"Part of our job is to help families through the difficult process surrounding the loss of their loved one," Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver said in a news release. "As trying as that is for families, there’s often comfort in knowing that the end of one life could save another."

To register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit www.RegisterMe.org.

To highlight the need for organ donors, Donate Life America shares the following statistics:

More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.

In 2021, more than 41,000 transplants from 20,300 donors brought renewed life to patients and their families and communities.

Another person is added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list every nine minutes.

A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people.

For more information about organ, eye, tissue and living donation, visit www.DonateLife.net.