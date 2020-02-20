Archives offer new insights into Williams Bay founder's arrival - Second of two parts

Ashfield August 30th 1837. “Dear & beloved Son & Daughter in law: I received your letter wherein you gave me an account of your journey: & I was very glad to hear that you all got to your place of residence safely, and that you all were well, altho a part of your journey was very hard: & I was glad that you found your sons and daughters in law all so well (and one grandson) : I wish you all may have the blessing of god to rest upon you all: it is our duty to ask god to bless us & help us to keep his commands wherever we are. I enjoy very good health for a man of so grate an age: I was also very glad to hear that Mrs. Joy got along so well & in so good health: please to give my respects to her, & also to all your children: & accept of my wishes for you & all them: that god may bless & prosper you all in your just and lawful undertakings: & I wish you may not undertake any thing that is not just and right: your Brothers & Sister are all well as common as far as I know: I had a letter from my Brother Wheelock that stated of the death of his wife my sister: she died in June last: his family were well: it is in general a time of health hear so caled: I have not any important news to right: the Rev. Mr. Page & wife & child is here on a visit, he intends to return soon with them to his home. We all wish you all may have health and prosperity & seek the blessing of god that gives all the blessings we have in this world & the world to come and may god grant you all, & every one of you his special grace to lead and direct you in all your conserns & transaxtions: & in whatever company you or any of you may be led to be in: remember that there is many artfull cuning persons in the world that will appear friendly at first which will not prove themselves to be so faithfull in all their dealings as they should be. Remember me in your prayers: & wright to me if any extraordinary thing shall take place with any of you all etc give my respects to all inquiring friends ....... & accept of my sinsear wishes to you all: with esteam yours, Ephraim Williams”