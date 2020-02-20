Archives offer new insights into Williams Bay founder's arrival - Second of two parts

WILLIAMS BAY — Last week in Part I, details of Captain Israel Williams’ life in Massachusetts were revealed, and what brought him to the Wisconsin Territory. Part I contained a portion of the first letter received by Captain Williams following his arrival at Geneva Lake in 1837.
In Part II, the letter from son Francis continues, as well as additions added by Captain Williams’ brother, Daniel, and father, Ephraim.
As in Part I, excerpts of the letter are presented here unedited so as to preserve its authenticity.
August 28th 1837 “Dear Brother & Sister. I embrace this opportunity to communicate to you the friendly sentiments of a brothers heart wishing you health and prosperity & also your children, give my respects to them all. My health -is better I think than at any time since I was taken sick 3 years ago. My family & our relatives I believe are in comfortable health. Doer Bennetts wife dyed about the first of July. We are in a dying world and it is of the utmost importance to us that we be prepared to go when it shall please him who controlls all to call us. Tell all your dear children if they have not made their peace with God to delay it no longer, now is the most proper time in the first part of life; it is of vast importance to start right , to take a right direction at first. One mis-step may ruin your respectability for life & perhaps ruin both Soul & body eternally. my dear friend, look to God for his guidance direction & protection, put your trust in him, commit yourselves your concerns and all you have to his care and all will be safe. I could write much more but must stop. Write to me soon. My family send their respects. Yours etc. Daniel Williams I mean to write a long letter when convenient. D. W.”
Ashfield August 30th 1837. “Dear & beloved Son & Daughter in law: I received your letter wherein you gave me an account of your journey: & I was very glad to hear that you all got to your place of residence safely, and that you all were well, altho a part of your journey was very hard: & I was glad that you found your sons and daughters in law all so well (and one grandson) : I wish you all may have the blessing of god to rest upon you all: it is our duty to ask god to bless us & help us to keep his commands wherever we are. I enjoy very good health for a man of so grate an age: I was also very glad to hear that Mrs. Joy got along so well & in so good health: please to give my respects to her, & also to all your children: & accept of my wishes for you & all them: that god may bless & prosper you all in your just and lawful undertakings: & I wish you may not undertake any thing that is not just and right: your Brothers & Sister are all well as common as far as I know: I had a letter from my Brother Wheelock that stated of the death of his wife my sister: she died in June last: his family were well: it is in general a time of health hear so caled: I have not any important news to right: the Rev. Mr. Page & wife & child is here on a visit, he intends to return soon with them to his home. We all wish you all may have health and prosperity & seek the blessing of god that gives all the blessings we have in this world & the world to come and may god grant you all, & every one of you his special grace to lead and direct you in all your conserns & transaxtions: & in whatever company you or any of you may be led to be in: remember that there is many artfull cuning persons in the world that will appear friendly at first which will not prove themselves to be so faithfull in all their dealings as they should be. Remember me in your prayers: & wright to me if any extraordinary thing shall take place with any of you all etc give my respects to all inquiring friends ....... & accept of my sinsear wishes to you all: with esteam yours, Ephraim Williams”
Sept. 2nd “Dear Friends. As Mr. Sears has not yet started for the West and is not expecting to start until next Monday I embrace this opportunity of finishing my letter. I am yet at Uncle Daniel’s. Expect to go on to West Hill to work haying for Uncle Abel next week. I went to T. White’s Esq. yesterday, saw the receipt which he received of Mr. Hubbard for your notes. The notes which you left with Uncle Abel & Mr. White are all in Mr. Hubbard’s hands, and Mr. White has the receipt for them. All the business Mr. White says is square, performed as you wished. There were many stories in circulation after you left. One was (and many believed it) that you had cheated Mr. Richmond out of 900 dollars, that he paid the money and you had not endorsed it on the note, and that Mr. Richmond must lose it. But Mr. Richmond and Mr. White soon put a stop to its circulation by telling the facts as they were. But the story went so current that several went to Mr. White to know if there was no way in which Mr. Richmond should lose it. Afterwards a story circulated that you went out of town without any property of consequence, and that when your debts were all payed you would not be worth one cent. This was also believed by many. But facts soon came out from Mr. White and others which entirely confuted it and many were surprised to find that you were worth so much. I believe the stories about you are now pretty much stopped. I think I can judge very near where some of the stories had their origen. I think most probably that some of them at least sprung from a neighbor who lives below the old place and once cut his foot quite badly. It may not however be so.
“I suppose Uncle Abel has been rather pressed of late, He has been obliged to give security on several of his debts. Still I suppose he has property enough to satisfy all his creditors and have considerable left besides. People have taken much pains to talk about him, and some said he was 14 thousand dollars worse than nothing, but I guess this story has fallen through. Uncle Apollos has been pressed, and I believe has assigned over his property to Edwin and Grandsire Williams. The pressure seems to be about as hard as usual. Business rather dull. No sales of wool that I have heard of. Wool is rather low and all are obliged to keep it on hand. Stock is rather high. Grass is not so stout as it was last year. Much of it is winter killed. The quality is better than it was last year. Crops look pretty well but they are very backward. There was a frost last week which killed some of the vines but I think it did not do much damage. The season has been unusually cold and wet. A large part of the farmers are yet hoping. Apples are not going to be very plenty this year, probably as many as will be for the benefit of the inhabitants.
“I have been informed that you left some things (some bed clothes 6 vests and some stockings) in the garret which I shall send out by Mr. Sears if he can carry them. Aunt Eunice Lilly said she had not quite yarn enough to pay for the chest which you sold her and could not take it, but I told her to send what she had got, and the stocking which she had knit and I would bear all the blame if you were not satisfied. Uncle Abel filled the stocking with an excellent kind of barley, which should be sowed about the 4th of July and can be kept when ripe. Esther sent some seeds (I forget the name) for pickles. I think of nothing more.
“I shall write G. Hall before long but hope to receive a letter from him first. My respects to him and Ward. Their father’s families are well for ought I know. Write often all of you as I wish to hear often. Your dutiful son and affectionate brother, Francis Williams”
We know what brought Captain Williams to the Wisconsin Territory, but what brought him across Geneva Lake to the old Potawatomi camp? We may never know the exact reason, it is probable his sons had already explored the area and reported the potential of the land to their father.
However, we do know what he found. A newcomer to the area named Cole noted the possibilities the land presented, and set about staking a claim but failed to complete the requirements of a claim.
Enter Captain Williams, who also recognized the land’s promise and decided to claim it as his own. With the help of his older sons and Robert Russell, a neighbor on the south shore of the lake, Captain Williams began making the required improvements.
Cole, having heard his claim had been jumped, returned with three armed companions and ordered the Williams party off “his land.” The six men in the Williams party dropped their axes and took up their guns and Captain Williams made known his intention to stay. Cole and his companions retreated after seeing they were out-manned, out-gunned and realizing land laws were against Cole.
With improvements completed and a new cabin ready, Captain Williams brought his wife, mother-in-law, and younger children to their new home in the spring of 1838. Settled in their new home, they planted their first crops, including the barley seeds put in the stocking by Uncle Abel and the “pickle seeds” from Esther in the old Potawatomi gardens.
This claim would not be the last time Captain Williams recognized the value of land in the area. Records from the United States Land Office in Milwaukee show Captain Williams purchased over 1,000 acres of land in Walworth County and owned approximately 600 at the time of his death in 1846.
Sons Moses, Israel Jr., Royal, and Austin made early land purchases as well. Plat maps from 1873 and 1891 show Festus owned much of the land that is the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy today.
I want to express my gratitude to the curators of the Ashfield Historical Society for sharing priceless Williams information from their archives. Without their help, I would not have been able to document the family’s departure for the west. I would also like to thank the owner of the Williams letters and documents for graciously giving me full access to the collection. Their contributions made this article possible.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”