Winter weather may arrive a little early in the Lake Geneva region, with a system delivering up to five inches of snow by Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes all of Walworth County for snow starting tonight and continuing Thursday.
The forecast calls for between one and five inches of snow, with some areas possibly getting more. The weather service website says there is "considerable uncertainty" about the direction and movement of the snow event.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 30 degrees tonight and down to 20 degrees Thursday night.
Other counties expected to get snow include Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Waukesha, Milwaukee and others in southeastern and south central Wisconsin.