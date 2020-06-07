Area boat sales sail as families seek safe activities outdoors

FONTANA – Boat dealers around Geneva Lake have witnessed a dramatic uptick in sales this season as locals and visitors look for safe ways to enjoy the warm weather.
While Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order has been overturned, many still have concerns about flocking to densely populated areas. But after months of quarantine, the draw of warmer weather makes staying inside a challenge. For locals and visitors alike, the solution may be in boats.
Mike Misch, the sales director at Munson Ski and Marine in Fontana, said he attributes a large spike in new and used boat sales to an increased interest in spending time outside while also practicing social distancing.
“I think people are being so tired of being cooped up, the weather is nice and they’re finding boating a safer avenue to get outside and spend time with family and friends without getting into huge, elbow-bumping crowds,” he said.
With Illinois stay-at-home orders still in effect, Misch said many Illinoisans come to the Geneva Lake area to enjoy the outdoors, but still have concerns about contracting the virus.
“The interest in boats, especially under the conditions, has far surpassed our expectations,” he said.
In addition to a higher than usual increase in boat sales this season, Gordy’s Marine in Fontana has also seen growth in boat club members.
Kelley Leibsle, the marketing director for Gordy’s, said the clubs appeal to families who don’t want all the responsibility of owning a boat, but still want to spend time outdoors on the water.
She added that with more parents having their children home due to the virus, boating can make for a good way to spend time outside without going into newly opened and often busy businesses.
“Some people aren’t ready to go back into restaurants and establishments, so if they can still get out with their family, enjoy the weather, have their own food and it makes them feel comfortable, then people are going to do that,” she said.
While Gordy’s is currently on track to have a strong, potentially record setting year, Leibsle said future sales may depend on safer-at-home restrictions that are implemented or lifted during the summer season.
Mark Oglesby, the sales director with Jerry’s Majestic Marine in the village of Walworth, said Jerry’s has also experienced an untypical jump in boat sales this year that could be related to virus closures.
In addition to an increased interest in spending time outdoors while social distancing, he said Illinois closures and cancellations have caused people to come to their summer homes earlier in the year, driving up business sooner than usual.
“People don’t usually come till after graduations and sports season in the middle of June, but people are already up here,” he said.
Although there were delays in order when state closures were enacted in March, Oglesby said Jerry’s is currently on track to meet or exceed what was budgeted to be a record season in sales.
“It’s been a really strong season for us so far,” he said.
With warm weather over the Memorial Day weekend, Jerry’s experienced record-breaking rentals as well with their fleet of boats sold out essentially all weekend.
