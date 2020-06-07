Area boat sales sail as families seek safe activities outdoors

Kelley Leibsle, the marketing director for Gordy’s, said the clubs appeal to families who don’t want all the responsibility of owning a boat, but still want to spend time outdoors on the water.

She added that with more parents having their children home due to the virus, boating can make for a good way to spend time outside without going into newly opened and often busy businesses.

“Some people aren’t ready to go back into restaurants and establishments, so if they can still get out with their family, enjoy the weather, have their own food and it makes them feel comfortable, then people are going to do that,” she said.

While Gordy’s is currently on track to have a strong, potentially record setting year, Leibsle said future sales may depend on safer-at-home restrictions that are implemented or lifted during the summer season.

Mark Oglesby, the sales director with Jerry’s Majestic Marine in the village of Walworth, said Jerry’s has also experienced an untypical jump in boat sales this year that could be related to virus closures.