Area police departments not seeing high arrests totals with Marijuana

GENOA CITY – Walworth County police departments are not witnessing an increase in marijuana arrests since the drug was legalized for recreation use in Illinois at the start of the year.

Recreational marijuana use in Illinois became legal for consumers age 21 or older, and the state saw $3.2 million worth of sales in the first day. According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois dispensaries have sold nearly $40 million in pot since Jan. 1.

But in Wisconsin, where marijuana remains illegal, people who cross the border with pot can be arrested for possession.

However, so far, Walworth County law enforcement officials aren’t seeing a spike in arrests.

“We haven’t seen a huge increase at all,” Walworth County Undersheriff David Gerber said.

Gerber reports that since the start of the year, the county has had about 30 drug busts, which includes arrests for drugs like heroin and methamphetamine. These numbers, over the same time period, are trending in line with the previous two years.