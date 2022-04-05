Area residents express many concerns about proposed Geneva National pier construction

Plans to construct 100 boat slips along Lake Como has caused some concern among residents living around the lake. Those concerns were presented loud and clear on Monday, April 4, during a virtual public hearing hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Officials from Geneva National Resort plan to construct 10 boat piers that would include 10 boat slips each along Lake Como in the Town of Geneva. The plan initially called for 120 boat slips, but representatives from the resort have revised their plans to reduce the number of slips.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conducted the virtual public hearing April 4 to discuss the project and to give area residents an opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns regarding the proposal.

Attorney Robert Procter, representing Geneva National Resort, said the project and additional slips would provide more access to the lake.

“The number one request that comes into Geneva National is to have more access to Lake Como,” Procter said. “That would be both to serve tourists who come to the area and also to those who live in the community.”

But several residents, who said they live at Geneva National, said they were not in favor of the project and expressed concerns about the safety issues that could occur with more boats. Several residents also stated that they were never directly asked if they wanted these piers and that no questionnaire was sent to Geneva National residents.

The piers would not be constructed at one time but in stages.

“We don’t believe these will be installed at one point, all at one time,” Procter said. “They will be added as an as-needed basis.”

Geneva National representatives also plan to establish a deed restriction for about 4,700 linear feet of wetland frontage to the west of the piers, which would prohibit future construction of piers, moorings and wharves to help protect wetland and aquatic habitat.

“We’re working with the DNR to limit the impact that it will have on the Lake Como community and certainly on the wetlands and the aquatic life,” Procter said.

Some residents said they were concerned that the additional piers would increase the number of boats on the lake. Other residents questioned how the lake would be enforced with additional boats, and several said they were concerned about how the additional piers and boats would affect the lake’s environment.

One area resident said when coronavirus first hit the area, the lake was “overcrowded” with about 20 or 30 additional boats a day, which caused safety issues on the lake.

“It was awful. It wasn’t safe to ski, tube or even be on our waverunner,” the resident said. “We worried about our children and everyone’s safety.”

She said she feels constructing the piers would add more boats to the lake, deteriorate the shoreline, affect aquatic habitats and add more pollution to Lake Como.

Darlene Ruscitti, who also spoke during the hearing, said she and her family have used the lake for about 50 years. She said she feels the piers would cause more boats on the lake, which would limit recreational activity such as kayaking.

“We do believe the additional slips will be detrimental to Lake Como,” Ruscitti said.

Another area resident said he is concerned that the piers would affect the privacy of the residents who live near the lake.

“I think a hundred slips is a little high. It seems like there would be a whole lot of boats out there,” he said. “It affects my lifestyle and privacy, because my home resides very close to this project.”

Another resident questioned whether the Town of Geneva would be able to enforce the lake if the piers result in additional boat traffic.

“I don’t believe the Town of Geneva has the resources or patrol to enforce any laws, boating regulations or such there,” he said. “Does the DNR have any plans to patrol the lake more than what they have in the past?”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has made a tentative decision that it will support the project and now will have to make a final decision following the hearing. From there it goes to the county.

“The department of natural resources has made a tentative decision that it will issue a permit for this proposed project,” Luke Roffler of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Residents can still submit questions and comments regarding the proposed project by sending an email message to Roffler at luke.roffler@wisconsin.gov. The deadline is April 14.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.