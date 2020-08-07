Area students earn their degrees at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Numerous area students received degrees May 16 from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Following is a list of area graduates, grouped by community.
Elkhorn
Rebecca Blom, master of science in education; Cody Conrad, Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Carley Fettig, bachelor of science; Abbie Kolacke, bachelor of business administration; Kelly Krober, master of science in education; Adam Ledger, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science; Matt Nelson, Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; Cassandra Reesman, Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; John Reiff, bachelor of business administration; Amy Schneider, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; Brandon Smith, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Gabbie Trewyn, bachelor of science in education; Keely Ward, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; and Daniel Wester, bachelor of arts.
Genoa City
Gavin Robistow, associate of arts and sciences.
Lake Geneva
Mitchell Dunaj, Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Maddie Haltli, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science; Alannah Haworth, Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Camden Horner, bachelor of science in education; Kiley Johnson. bachelor of science; Claudia Kasperek, Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Colin Lee, associate of arts and sciences; Kiley Lofy, bachelor of science; and Jess Smith, associate of arts and sciences.
Walworth
Jessica Clary, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of arts; Morgan Hoey, bachelor of science; and Brittany Johnson, bachelor of business administration.
Williams Bay
Robert Sheets, bachelor of science in education.
