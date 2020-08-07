Area students earn their degrees at UW-Whitewater

Elkhorn

Rebecca Blom, master of science in education; Cody Conrad, Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Carley Fettig, bachelor of science; Abbie Kolacke, bachelor of business administration; Kelly Krober, master of science in education; Adam Ledger, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science; Matt Nelson, Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; Cassandra Reesman, Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; John Reiff, bachelor of business administration; Amy Schneider, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; Brandon Smith, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of business administration; Gabbie Trewyn, bachelor of science in education; Keely Ward, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of science in education; and Daniel Wester, bachelor of arts.