Area UW-Whitewater students receive $2.2M in scholarships

WHITEWATER — Nearly $2.2 million in scholarships were awarded to students by the UW-Whitewater Foundation for the 2020-21 academic year.
Jacquelyn Carper, of Lake Geneva, received eight scholarships.
Carper, who is studying marketing and communication, received the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award; Chancellor Scholars; College of Business and Economics Scholarship; Dr. Patricia A. Townsend Scholarship; Exemplary Sophomore Honors Student Award; Madsen Family Endowed; Peyer Family Scholarship Fund; and the Richard J. & Marian A. Hoffman Minority Business Scholarship.
The following area students received two or more scholarships.
Dania Knotek, Elkhorn, art, Dr. Ernella Hunziker, Edna Grinstead, Excellence in Printmaking and Patty Stricker Scholarship.
Morgan Dickman, Lake Geneva, computer science, Chancellor Scholars, LS Power Endowed and Warhawk Exceptional Academics.
Jessica Dade, Genoa City, early childhood education, Chancellor Scholars and Warhawk Exceptional Academics.
Rachel Drettwan, Elkhorn, computer science and Spanish, Chancellor Scholars and Metcalf Family Endowment.
Aurora Figard, Genoa City, physics, Faculty-Staff Endowment and Freshman Academic Scholarship.
Jessica Frederick, Lake Geneva, elementary education, Robert W. Deaton and Spirit of Whitewater Energy Award.
Nicole Krause, Genoa City, political science, Dr. John Kozlowicz and Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Faith Long, Walworth, history, Keith and Lorna Collins Memorial and Freshman Academic Scholarship.
Mary Sportiello, Lake Geneva, theater, Fred Sederholm Writing Award and Wynett Barnett Scholarship.
Other recipients
Rachel Ahrens, Lake Geneva, studying international business, General Merit.
Paris Barker, Elkhorn, music, Chancellor Scholars.
Brenna Barry, Elkhorn, elementary education, Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Dakota Biefeld, Elkhorn, biology, Joseph & Madeline Chopp.
Lindsey Coughlin, Genoa City, finance, Mary Jo Hatmaker Memorial.
Demeka Goldsmith, Walworth, information technology, Chancellor Scholars.
Katrina Granberg, Williams Bay, human resource management, Chancellor Warhawk Ambassador-Foundation Funded.
Cody Heckendorf, Fontana, accounting and finance, Accounting.
Adrian Hernandez, Walworth, information technology, ITI Scholarship.
Madison Hunt, Genoa City, political science, Chancellor Scholars.
Olivia May, Elkhorn, mathematics, Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Solomon Paprocki, Elkhorn, computer science, Chancellor Scholars.
Caden Reece, Elkhorn, information technology, Chancellor Scholars.
Kyler Satterstrom, Genoa City, marketing, Chancellor Scholars.
Emily Smith, Lake Geneva, supply chain and operations management and information technology, Warmuth Supply Chain Management Excellence Award.
Maura Vaughn, Elkhorn, elementary education, King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions).
Cayden Wittrock, Elkhorn, general business, General Merit.
More information on scholarships at UW-Whitewater can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.
