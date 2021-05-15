Area woman nominated as top nurse after brother's touching letter

May is national nurses month and it’s a time to take a step back and thank nurses for all they have done, particularly over the last very challenging year.
Knowing how much dedication is put into the job, Tim Hahn of Lake Geneva, nominated his sister, Jackie Hahn, as one of the top nurses in southeastern Wisconsin. His heartwarming letter summed up the care and love for the job his sister has.
In nominating her, Tim Hahn said, “My sister is not only a nurse but has also been a caretaker for my disabled mother. She is always taking care of others. Even when she contracted COVID-19 herself it didn’t stop her from going back to work to help in this crisis. I know she is not the only nurse dealing with this but through her I get to understand what it’s like out there. She and all of her fellow nurses and doctors are real heroes.”
Here Jackie Hahn, a 2001 Burlington High School graduate who now lives in Union Grove, answers a few questions about why she became a nurse, her best advice for others and more.
Where do you currently work and what is your title?I currently work at Ascension All Saints hospital in Racine. I am a Registered Nurse working in Interventional Radiology.
How long have you been in nursing?I have been a nurse for three years but have been involved in the medical field in one aspect or another for the past 20 years.
What motivated you to get into the field?Like most people within the profession, I felt a calling to help others and to be a part of something greater than myself. Nursing gives me the opportunity to do this. I have worked as a residential aide in a CBRF, an EMT, and as an emergency department technician for several years before transitioning to a nurse.
Being a nurse is challenging and rewarding. Medicine is an ever-evolving profession, giving me the opportunity to be continually learning and adapting to different ways of practicing. It is never boring which is just one of the things I love about it. Adaptation is key as a nurse because your role is constantly changing depending on what the needs of the patient are, and this forces critical thinking and challenges you in ways you never thought possible.
How were you affected by COVID over the last year?COVID has been hard, especially the isolation. We have all been isolated from our families and loved ones, and then going to work and having to comfort those who can’t be with their families, who are literally stuck in a room, hurting, and terrified places its own burden on you.
I have held patients’ hands as they are begging me to help them, gotten called in for patients suffering with pulmonary embolisms and arterial occlusions who are afraid they are going to die. It is hard to comfort them and be there for them and at the same time be able to attend to your own feelings of isolation, of anger at the situation.
I have come home at night in tears from the day or anger at seeing those that are not taking the situation seriously and trying to find ways to cope so that I can get up and do it all again the next day. It can be overwhelming. Honestly, the thing that kept me going was my coworkers, being able to talk to them and realizing that they are feeling the same helped me to feel as though we are in it together and as long as we are here for each other we will make it through, albeit one day at a time.
What if your best advice for someone thinking of going into nursing?Nursing will be the most challenging thing, physically and mentally, that you have ever done, but it is worth it. I love what I do, the difference I am making in a patient’s life.
You have to be prepared for any situation because trust me you will be challenged. My advice is to take one day at a time and learn from the day. Don’t make rash judgements or presumptions, really listen to your patients, and always advocate for them. You will be the better nurse for it. If you feel a calling towards it, seize it and try to be the best nurse you can be. I am constantly learning new skills and information and try to incorporate that new knowledge into my practice going forward.
What is your favorite part about your job?My favorite part of my job is advocating for my patients. A lot of my patients don’t fully understand what is happening to them, why they are sick, and it is my job to inform them and educate them so that they can make a well informed decision. That is what is really nice about working in interventional radiology, I have more autonomy which I believe makes me a better nurse because it affords me the ability to view the whole patient and to express concerns with the radiologists about what may be best for the patient. Nurses are the last line of defense for the patient, it is important that we double check medications and analyses situations on behalf of the patient. No one should be afraid to speak out, especially in medicine.
I love being able to be there for my patient and give them the knowledge and skills to better understand their conditions so that they can be more autonomous in their care. I also encourage others to treat patients with kindness and try to interject humor into their care. I have had patients come in for a procedure feeling scared or nervous and my team and I do our best to calm their nerves and just make them laugh. My thought is, who wants to come to a hospital, when you are at your worst, and deal with crabby workers. Validating the patient’s feelings and helping them to overcome them is one of the most rewarding aspects of the job.
Did you have any mentor?I wouldn’t say that I have just one mentor. I have learned early on that we have to be a team in medicine. We need to be able to be there for each other, help when we can, and be able to educate and be educated. I have had the privilege of working with some amazing caregivers and I have learned from every one of them.
I know that if I have questions or concerns that I can go to anyone of my fellow nurses and they will help me, even if they don’t know themselves, we will figure it out together. I have never been afraid to ask questions which I find comforting. To my veteran nurses, I know we can all get caught up in our tasks but we need to be there for our new nurses, help them to become more confident and knowledgeable in their skills so that they can pay it forward for the next generation.