Area woman nominated as top nurse after brother's touching letter

I have come home at night in tears from the day or anger at seeing those that are not taking the situation seriously and trying to find ways to cope so that I can get up and do it all again the next day. It can be overwhelming. Honestly, the thing that kept me going was my coworkers, being able to talk to them and realizing that they are feeling the same helped me to feel as though we are in it together and as long as we are here for each other we will make it through, albeit one day at a time.

What if your best advice for someone thinking of going into nursing?Nursing will be the most challenging thing, physically and mentally, that you have ever done, but it is worth it. I love what I do, the difference I am making in a patient’s life.

You have to be prepared for any situation because trust me you will be challenged. My advice is to take one day at a time and learn from the day. Don’t make rash judgements or presumptions, really listen to your patients, and always advocate for them. You will be the better nurse for it. If you feel a calling towards it, seize it and try to be the best nurse you can be. I am constantly learning new skills and information and try to incorporate that new knowledge into my practice going forward.