Areas of U.S. Highway 12 scheduled to be closed June 27 and June 28 for pavement repairs

Areas of U.S. Highway 12 are scheduled to be closed June 27 and June 28 for road work.
Eastbound U.S. Highway 12, from the County Highway NN interchange in Elkhorn to the State Highway 120 interchange in Lake Geneva, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 27 for pavement repairs.
Westbound U.S. Highway 12, from the State Highway 120 interchange in Lake Geneva to the County Highway NN interchange in Elkhorn, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 28 for pavement repairs.
For more information about the projects, visit
https://projects.511.wi.gov/region/southeast.
25 Photos from the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Ceremony in Williams Bay
Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard and Color Guard parade on Memorial Day
Honor Guard and Color Guard members of Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 lead the post’s 2022 Memorial Day parade down Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay on May 30. The 10:30 a.m. parade ended at the Veterans Memorial in Edgewater Park, where the post held solemn 11 a.m. Memorial Day observances in honor of the nation’s war dead.
Eric Johnson
Veterans American Legion Riders on parade in downtown Williams Bay on Memorial Day
Flag-waving American Legion Riders motorcyclists from Lake Geneva, Mukwonago and other surrounding communities were among the more than 20 groups participating in Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373’s May 30 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay. For more photos from the event see page D3.
Eric Johnson
Veterans Parade Begins.JPG
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay Fire Department Assistant Chief Paul Nicholson.greets Memorial Day parade-goers
Williams Bay Fire Department assistant chief Paul Nicholson greets parade-goers and tosses candy along Geneva Street during the Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on May 30.
Eric Johnson
Veterans Parade Lions Club.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Parade WB Lioness Club.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Parade WB Women's Civic League.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Parade WB Business Association.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Parade WBHS History Club.JPG
Veterans Parade WB Historical Society.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Color Guard.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Honor Guard.JPG
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School Band marches in Memorial Day parade
Members of the Williams Bay High School Band play patriotic music as they march down Geneva Street May 30 during the Memorial Day parade hosted by Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373. At the solemn Memorial Day service that followed at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park, the band, under the direction of band teacher Nate Weirick, played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “On Wisconsin.”
Eric Johnson
Veterans Poppy Sales.JPG
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski gives keynote Memorial Day speech
With the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park as a patrotic background, Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski presides May 30 over solemn Memorial Day observances. Here, Grabski gives his keynote Memorial Day address. Noted Grabski, “During the year we celebrate many holidays ... Memorial Day is different. It is not a celebration. It is a day of sacred remembrance of those who gave their lives so we can celebrate those days as a free nation.”
Eric Johnson
Veterans Quilts of Valor presentation at 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at Williams Bay
Kate Franzen, left, representing Quilts of Valor, presents a patriotic quilt to retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jose “Marty” Martinez during solemn Memorial Day observances May 30 at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Martinez served multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing patriotic Quilts of Valor.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads "In Flanders Fields" at Veterans Memorial.JPG
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads "In Flanders Fields"
As Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski (right) looks on, Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads the World War I poem “In Flanders Field” during the post’s solemn Memorial Day observances at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park. Silverman is the 2021 recipient of the post’s leadership award.
Eric Johnson
Veterans Williams Bay High School Band.JPG
Eric Johnson
The Williams Bay High School Choir performs during Memorial Day observances at Edgewater Park
The Willians Bay High School Choir, under the direction of choral teacher Jessica Miles, performed “Thank You, Soldiers” and “The Armed Forces Medley” during solemn Memorial Day observances May 30 at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
Veterans Rifle Salute.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Salute.JPG
Eric Johnson
Veterans Wreath at Williams Bay Veterans Memorial
Solemn May 30 Memorial Day observances by Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 included the ceremonial laying of a wreath at the Veterans Memorial at lakeside Edgewater Park in Williams Bay. The wreath was laid at the Veterans Memorial by VFW member Army Sgt. Wayne Rulin, a Korean War veteran.
Eric Johnson
Williams Bay High School Class of 2022 senior Cole Birkett plays "Taps" on Memorial Day
Williams Bay High School Class of 2022 senior Cole Birkett played the military bugle call “Taps” at Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373’s solemn Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay. Birkett is the 2022 recipient of the post’s Gerald “Sarge” Eaton Memorial Scholarship,
Eric Johnson
Pastor Sean Walker offers prayers at Williams Bay Memorial Day observances
Pastor Sean Walker (left) of Chapel on the Hill gave opening and closing prayers at the solemn Memorial Day ceremonies conducted by Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 on May 30 at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay. Post Commander Ron Grabskl looks on at right.
Eric Johnson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.