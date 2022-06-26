Areas of U.S. Highway 12 scheduled to be closed June 27 and June 28 for pavement repairs

Areas of U.S. Highway 12 are scheduled to be closed June 27 and June 28 for road work.

Eastbound U.S. Highway 12, from the County Highway NN interchange in Elkhorn to the State Highway 120 interchange in Lake Geneva, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 27 for pavement repairs.

Westbound U.S. Highway 12, from the State Highway 120 interchange in Lake Geneva to the County Highway NN interchange in Elkhorn, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 28 for pavement repairs.

For more information about the projects, visit https://projects.511.wi.gov/region/southeast.