Armed robbery at Fontana gas station; police seeking help identifying suspect

FONTANA — Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Fontana Mart gas station on Friday, Jan. 8.
The Fontana Police department posted several photos of a man, suspected of robbing the gas station at 286 Valley View Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, on its Facebook page, asking members of the public to contact the department with any information about the individual.
The photos show a man, who has been described as a white male between the age of 30 and 40, wearing a camouflaged jacket and face mask with khaki Carhartt-style pants. The male was also described to have a gruff voice.
In the post, the police department recognized that the man’s face could not be seen but encouraged any witnesses to step forward with any information which may be useful to the investigation.
“We realize these photos do not show the individual’s face, but our hopes are that witnesses observed this subject elsewhere and may recall additional identifiers,” the post stated.
No information regarding the armed robbery or what may have been stolen has been released at this time.
Those with information should contact the Fontana Police Department at (262) 275-2275 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 723-2677.