 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed robbery at Fontana gas station; police seeking help identifying suspect
alert top story

Armed robbery at Fontana gas station; police seeking help identifying suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

FONTANA — Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Fontana Mart gas station on Friday, Jan. 8.

The Fontana Police department posted several photos of a man, suspected of robbing the gas station at 286 Valley View Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, on its Facebook page, asking members of the public to contact the department with any information about the individual.

The photos show a man, who has been described as a white male between the age of 30 and 40, wearing a camouflaged jacket and face mask with khaki Carhartt-style pants. The male was also described to have a gruff voice.

In the post, the police department recognized that the man’s face could not be seen but encouraged any witnesses to step forward with any information which may be useful to the investigation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We realize these photos do not show the individual’s face, but our hopes are that witnesses observed this subject elsewhere and may recall additional identifiers,” the post stated.

No information regarding the armed robbery or what may have been stolen has been released at this time.

Those with information should contact the Fontana Police Department at (262) 275-2275 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 723-2677.

+11 Watch now: Geneva Lake's 2021 polar plunge draws a crowd

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

  • Updated

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomfield/Highway 120 Traffic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics