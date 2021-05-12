Arrest warrant issued for alleged 2020 Lake Geneva gas station robber

An arrest warrant was issued for Lake Geneva resident Ryan McGuin after being charged with bail jumping for violating the bail conditions of a 2020 robbery charge.
The warrant was issued for McGuin on April 28 after he failed to appear for a bail forfeiture hearing on March 22. Along with the warrant, McGuin faces a felony charge for bail jumping in addition to a felony robbery charge he received in August 2020.
McGuin could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the robbery with use of force charge, and potentially additional time for bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint, a Lake Geneva police officer was dispatched to the now demolished Stop and Go gas station, that was located at 896 S. Wells St. in Lake Geneva, on Aug. 16, 2020 after receiving a report of a robbery.
According to the report, McGuin entered the gas station, grabbed the station clerk by the neck and told him to hand over all the cash in the register. The clerk told officers McGuin had threatened to use a weapon if the clerk did not comply but never specified what weapon.
After stealing $80 from the store’s register, McGuin drove off, travelling north on Wells Street.
After receiving details regarding the vehicle McGuin fled the scene, the responding officer later passed a vehicle the day of the robbery which matched the description and conducted a traffic stop.
After being detained, McGuin admitted to robbing the gas station, telling officers he was a drug addict and hadn’t used for about two days.
McGuin said he only made it appear as though he had a weapon while robbing the gas station by tucking his hand into his pants.
