Art in the Park Celebrates its 40th Year in Lake Geneva

Come to Lake Geneva and enjoy some of the best regional art at one of Wisconsin’s most beautiful settings.

Lake Geneva’s popular Art in the Park event will be back for its 40th year on Saturday and Sunday, August 8th and 9th, alongside Lake Geneva’s stunning shoreline.

Art in the Park will be located at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, with plenty of music, food, and nearby shopping.

“This year’s Art in the Park will be a little different than previous years. We’ve made changes to help create a safe and friendly art fair experience, like encouraging visitors to respect other people’s spaces.” says the show’s director, David John Dietrich.

“We also are having fewer artists in the park this year, and this allows more room to move around.”

Geneva Lake Arts Foundation volunteers, who run Art in the Park, are all required to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer.

Face masks will be available for visitors and sanitizer stations will be stationed throughout the area.