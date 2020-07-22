Art in the Park Celebrates its 40th Year in Lake Geneva

Come to Lake Geneva and enjoy some of the best regional art at one of Wisconsin’s most beautiful settings.
Lake Geneva’s popular Art in the Park event will be back for its 40th year on Saturday and Sunday, August 8th and 9th, alongside Lake Geneva’s stunning shoreline.
Art in the Park will be located at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, with plenty of music, food, and nearby shopping.
“This year’s Art in the Park will be a little different than previous years. We’ve made changes to help create a safe and friendly art fair experience, like encouraging visitors to respect other people’s spaces.” says the show’s director, David John Dietrich.
“We also are having fewer artists in the park this year, and this allows more room to move around.”
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation volunteers, who run Art in the Park, are all required to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer.
Face masks will be available for visitors and sanitizer stations will be stationed throughout the area.
The show is a juried event, drawing artists from all over the country exhibiting and selling a variety of media, including oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, clay/pottery, fiber, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, pastel, photography, sculpture, wood and more!
Enjoy the “Not Just for Kids” Family Art activities at the Flat Iron Park Gazebo, and visit the Brunk Pavilion featuring works from Geneva Lake Arts Foundation members. There will also be a silent art auction.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 8th, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 9th. The admission is free.
During this special event, the City of Lake Geneva invites the community and visitors to park their vehicles and ride the FREE shuttle bus downtown.
Shuttle services are available both on Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pick up and drop off locations are the Home Depot parking lot, 550 North Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva. The shuttle brings you into downtown Lake Geneva in front of the U.S. Bank, 303 Center Street. The shuttle runs continuously every 20 minutes.
Visitors to Lake Geneva can also enjoy gallery art in the Foundation’s Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva.
The gallery’s temporary hours are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting July 30th, Gallery 223 will return to their regular hours, Thursday – Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and host a new exhibit beginning July 30th. The gallery hosts new exhibits every six to eight weeks, featuring members’ original paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery and much more.
For more information, email Gallery 223 at genevalakeartsfoundation@gmail.com or visit their website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Follow Art in the Park on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/aitplakegeneva/ and on Instagram at
