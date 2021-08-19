Art in the Park receives positive reviews from first-time vendors and visitors

She said she plans to participate in the event again next year.

Wilson, who also teaches knitting classes and workshops at her studio, said she been selling knitted items since the early 1980s.

“I moved to a town in Oklahoma and I didn’t know anyone,” Wilson said. “They had a community art center with spinning and knitting, and I was already a knitter, and I went there and I loved it and I never looked back.”

Woodwork inspired by religious groupDave Konowal of Beloit said he also received a positive response during his first year of participating in Art in the Park.

“It’s been very good. I’ve had two good days,” Konowal said. “Hopefully, I’m invited back again next year.”

Konowal was selling woodworking items, which he said were inspired by a religious group called the Shakers. He said he has been interested in woodworking for most of his life, but started doing pieces inspired by the Shakers about four years ago.

“The Shakers were people who kept things simple, and they were very meticulous about their work,” Konowal said. “I try to duplicate what they did as far as their woodworking ability. The way they approach their woodworking and their work appeals to me.”