Art in the Park receives positive reviews from first-time vendors and visitors

The 2021 Art in the Park event has received rave reviews from first-time vendors and visitors.
Members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation conducted its 41st annual Art in the Park event Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at Flat Iron Park located in downtown Lake Geneva.
The event featured about 74 vendors showcasing a variety of artwork including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photographs and drawings.
Art in the Park also included a silent auction, food vendors, children’s area and live music.
Several first-time vendors said they were pleased with the response they received from participating in the event, as it gave them an opportunity to sell their artwork and meet with potential clients.
Nancy Wilson was spinning yarn at her vendor booth, where she was selling knitted baskets, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets.
Wilson, who operates Lost Art Fiber and Textile Studio, LLC in Waukesha, said she enjoyed being a part of the two-day event, selling her knitted items.
“It’s been great,” Wilson said. “The weather has been wonderful. It’s been a nice crowd with good people.”
Wilson said, in the past, she has participated in art events in Delavan and in Waukesha’s farmers market and art crawl, but this is the first year she has attended Art in the Park.
She said she plans to participate in the event again next year.
Wilson, who also teaches knitting classes and workshops at her studio, said she been selling knitted items since the early 1980s.
“I moved to a town in Oklahoma and I didn’t know anyone,” Wilson said. “They had a community art center with spinning and knitting, and I was already a knitter, and I went there and I loved it and I never looked back.”
Woodwork inspired by religious groupDave Konowal of Beloit said he also received a positive response during his first year of participating in Art in the Park.
“It’s been very good. I’ve had two good days,” Konowal said. “Hopefully, I’m invited back again next year.”
Konowal was selling woodworking items, which he said were inspired by a religious group called the Shakers. He said he has been interested in woodworking for most of his life, but started doing pieces inspired by the Shakers about four years ago.
“The Shakers were people who kept things simple, and they were very meticulous about their work,” Konowal said. “I try to duplicate what they did as far as their woodworking ability. The way they approach their woodworking and their work appeals to me.”
Konowal said the Shakers came to the United States from Europe during the late 1700s to avoid religious persecution. He said they often made wooden boxes, but the groups’ last known wooden box was produced in 1959.
“They were celibate, so they did not reproduce,” Konowal said. “They adopted a lot of children, and people would have to give up their worldly goods to become a member. They were quite different. Everything they did was out of respect for God.”
Selling paintings
and wearable artBettina Madini of Montello participated in the art festival to sell her paintings and wearable art, which included dresses, leggings and scarves.
“They’re all based on my original paintings, and people really love the concept of seeing the art on the wall and then being able to wear it,” Madini said. “This is all my very recent work that I brought with me.”
Madini said not only was it her first time participating in Art in the Park, but it also was her first time visiting Lake Geneva.
“It’s very beautiful,” Madini said. “It’s a very nice location, great people.”
Madini said she hopes to participate in Art in the Park again next year.
“For next year, right away, schedule me in,” she said.
Making handbags, jewelry and other items out of corkAnother first-time vendor, Kristin Koeller Nelsen of Waterford, was selling handbags, jewelry and accessories made out of cork.
Koeller Nelsen said she has been making items out of cork for several years, and receives a lot of her materials from a co-op group in Portugal.
“I got into it by accident,” Koeller Nelsen said. “I had a jar of wine bottle corks, and I figured out how to rehydrate and manipulate the cork. I started making jewelry that way.”
Koeller Nelsen credits the nice weekend weather for making her first appearance at Art in the Park a positive experience.
“It’s been a nice turnout of people,” Koeller Nelsen said. “I think nice weather has helped a lot. The lack of rain and lack of 90-degree temperatures has brought a lot of people to come walk through.”
Koeller Nelsen has participated in art shows in Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha in the past. She said many art events were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus, so she is excited to participate in art shows and display her work again this year.
“The outdoor shows have been fun to see people again,” Koeller Nelsen said. “It has been a joy to interact with other human beings who appreciate art, so it’s been nice.”
An enjoyable experience for first-time visitors, as wellDiane Wegner and Sandra Dixon both of Chicago said this was the first year they attended Art in the Park and were impressed with the variety of artwork that was featured.
“It’s really nice,” Wegner said. “They got some really nice things.”
Dixon said she also enjoyed viewing the different pieces of artwork.
“It’s beautiful,” Dixon said. “It’s nice. There’s a lot of nice vendors.”
Wegner said they decided to attend the event while visiting Lake Geneva.
“We drove up to Lake Geneva for the day and happened upon it,” Wegner said.
Debbie and Gary Tonyan of McHenry, Illinois were looking at decorative lawn art and other pieces during their first visit to Art in the Park.
“It’s my first time here, and I’m liking what I’m seeing,” Debbie Tonyan said.
Organizers pleased with attendanceDavid Dietrich, director for Art in the Park, said he is pleased with the number of people who attended and the number of vendors who participated in this year’s event.
“It’s an excellent variety. People are coming from all over,” Dietrich said. “This has been very well attended. People are very excited to be out and back in the park. You couldn’t have asked for a nicer day.”
Dietrich said Tom Lazar won the John Larson Memorial Award and Michael Neamand won the best of show award, and three merit awards were presented as well.
The artwork was judged by professional photographers and an art teacher.
“It was a pretty heart-warming presentation with the winners,” he said.
Dietrich said Art in the Park has grown during the past few years both in attendance and participation.
“It’s gaining in popularity,” he said.