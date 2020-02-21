Artist recaptures Lake Geneva's historic railroad bridge

A historic spot in Lake Geneva recently linked to a troubling crime report has inspired an artist to create an image of the same place during better days.
Artist Nancy Newcomb of Lake Geneva recently completed a painting of a historic former railroad bridge located in a wooded area behind the Geneva Lake Museum.
Newcomb said she decided to work on the painting after city officials removed trees and brush from the site following a report that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted there.
The sexual assault reported Aug. 4 shocked community leaders because it occurred in broad daylight in plain view of passersby not far from Lake Geneva’s downtown shopping district.
Jason W. Connell, 38, pleaded guilty in January to two of counts of sexual assault of a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 12.
In response to the sexual assault, city crews cut down trees and cleared the wooded area in hopes that improving visibility would make the area safer from criminal activity.
Newcomb said she had been wanting to paint the railroad bridge for several years, but did not feel inspired until the area was cleared of the trees and other debris.
“It was covered with weeds and whiskey bottles and garbage,” she said. “After the city cleaned it up, I was there taking photographs and, of course, I added artistic imagination.”
Newcomb spent several weeks on the painting, which she has since donated to the Geneva Lake Museum.
Museum director Janet Ewing said she was excited to have the painting, saying that she has long been a fan of Newcomb’s artwork.
“She’s a very high-profile Lake Geneva artist, and we’re very proud to be the recipient,” Ewing said. “I’ve personally been following Nancy’s work for many years.”
Ewing said museum officials will determine a location to display the painting.
“We have to give it some good thought, because we want to make sure we put it in a nice, prominent place,” she said.
The railroad bridge, which is part of a recreational path heading into downtown, dates back to the days when trains ran through Lake Geneva and delivered visitors to the city.
Newcomb said she debated about whether to donate the painting to the museum or to City Hall.
James Davis, docent for the Geneva Lake Museum, said he was pleased to have it at the museum.
“We got first crack at it,” Davis said.
Newcomb said she enjoys painting different landscapes and historic sites throughout the Lake Geneva region. She has taught painting workshops at George Williams College in Williams Bay, Covenant Harbor Bible Camp & Retreat Center in Lake Geneva, and elsewhere.
Newcomb began studying art when she was in seventh grade after receiving a scholarship to attend the Art Institute of Chicago, where she attended classes every Saturday through her junior year of high school.
“Every Saturday, I got on a train by myself,” she said. “It was a safer world back then.”