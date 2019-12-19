Artist Venarella Hinkle at work in Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several Lake Geneva liquor license holders have been cited on suspicion of not having a licensed server on the premises.
The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
WALWORTH — Good news for fans of the Johnstown Meat Co. butcher shop on the Walworth village square.
WALWORTH — Principal Dan Dowden is stepping away from Big Foot High School at the end of the academic year after serving two years as the scho…
The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
ELKHORN — Former Elkhorn Mayor Brian Olson has been charged with drunken driving, and prosecutors say it is his fourth such incident.
Lake Geneva's congressman has announced that he will vote against impeaching President Trump when impeachment reaches the House floor.
RACINE — Five days after 45-year-old Victor Perez was shot and killed in a home on Villa Street, the woman who is accused of shooting him has been charged with his homicide. But she says it was self-defense.
The future of the old Hillmoor Golf Course property remains up in the air, as Lake Geneva city planners deadlock on options for redevelopment.