Artists welcome Lake Geneva show during public health crisis

“For a lot of these artists, it’s the only event they have this year,” he said. “They’re happy to have a chance to not just show their work, but to be out in this environment.”

Members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, which organizes the event, did not require face masks, but they implemented other safety precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, including reducing the number of vendors from 80 to 55.

Hand sanitizer stations also were available in Flat Iron Park, and signs encouraged people to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Many vendors and visitors did not wear face masks.

Dietrich said most people seemed to be following the safety guidelines.

“People aren’t bumping into each other,” he said. “There’s spaces between the booths.”

Patrons who turned out for the event said they were happy to find an art show open to the public.

Paul Blount of Lake Geneva said he and his wife, Nicole Blount, try to attend the event every year to check out the artwork.

He said he was glad the event went on as scheduled.