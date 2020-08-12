Artists welcome Lake Geneva show during public health crisis

Artists have not had many opportunities to display their work this year, as many art-related events have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 40th Annual Art in the Park held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 at Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva was one of the few events where artists have been able to showcase their creations.
Organizers did not enforce a face mask requirement to safeguard against spreading the coronavirus, but some patrons still attended the two-day event on the lakefront.
Artist Josiah Eidmann of Kenosha said it was the only show he has participated in this year, and he was glad to make some sales.
“People come to Lake Geneva to relax and have a good time,” he said. “So it’s a good atmosphere for an art show.”
Taylor McDarison of Lake Geneva, another artist who makes prints, drawings and pottery, said she has enjoyed participating in the Art in the Park event for the past three years.
“I always consider myself privileged to be invited back,” McDarison said. “I think it’s a really prestigious show.”
David John Dietrich, who was director of the event, said several artists told him they were relieved that the Lake Geneva show was not cancelled in 2020 by the public health crisis.
“For a lot of these artists, it’s the only event they have this year,” he said. “They’re happy to have a chance to not just show their work, but to be out in this environment.”
Members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, which organizes the event, did not require face masks, but they implemented other safety precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, including reducing the number of vendors from 80 to 55.
Hand sanitizer stations also were available in Flat Iron Park, and signs encouraged people to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Many vendors and visitors did not wear face masks.
Dietrich said most people seemed to be following the safety guidelines.
“People aren’t bumping into each other,” he said. “There’s spaces between the booths.”
Patrons who turned out for the event said they were happy to find an art show open to the public.
Paul Blount of Lake Geneva said he and his wife, Nicole Blount, try to attend the event every year to check out the artwork.
He said he was glad the event went on as scheduled.
“There’s a lot of nice things to see and do,” he said. “I’m glad, under the circumstances, that they decided to have it with precautions.”
McDarison said the safety guidelines made her feel more comfortable about participating in the festival during the coronavirus pandemic.
“At first, I was kind of nervous,” she said. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect. But after coming, I’m really impressed with how they handled it.”
Dietrich said he did not have attendance numbers, but he was pleased with the turnout at the two-day event.
He said planning for next year’s Art in the Park will begin in the near future.
“Soon after this show, we think about the next one,” he said. “It takes a long time to prepare.”
