As cases surpass 1,000, Walworth County health official: 'Yes, it's spreading'

“All three of them work pretty darn well together,” he said.

As recently as last month, organizers of the county fair were trying to salvage the event, even winning approval to sell beer for the first time ever as a way of generating new revenue and fortifying the organization financially.

But since the state’s “Safer At Home” public health order was thrown out by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13, the number of confirmed cases in Walworth County has quadruped, from 250 to 1,014.

Organizers of the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival last month similarly cited the coronavirus outbreak in announcing the cancellation of their downtown Lake Geneva event, which would have taken place the week after Ribfest.

Rita VanSchyndel, co-leader of the Springfield 4-H Club, said she was disappointed to see the county fair canceled, but she believes officials probably made the right decision to protect public health.

“We kind of were expecting it, but were hoping it wouldn’t happen,” she said of the cancellation.

The Springfield group of 15 to 20 kids is among many throughout the county who participate in the county fair.