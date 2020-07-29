As cases surpass 1,000, Walworth County health official: 'Yes, it's spreading'

A resurgent cononavirus outbreak in Walworth County that has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 20 has prompted organizers of the county fair to cancel the 2020 fair.
Citing a concern for public safety, county fair officials also announced the cancellation of Elkhorn Ribfest, which means the public health crisis is shutting down the year’s two biggest events at the fairgrounds.
Ribfest was scheduled for Aug. 13-16, and the county fair was scheduled for Sept. 2-7.
The decision to cancel both events came from board members of the Walworth County Agricultural Society, the private organization that operates the county fairgrounds in Elkhorn.
Larry Gaffey, general manager of the organization, noted that both the county fair and the barbecue festival draw crowds from Midwest cities with high rates of coronavirus infection.
“The board was concerned these events could pose a risk to Walworth County residents,” Gaffey said. He added: “The board feared the influx of visitors could strain the county’s public health system.”
The announcement came as Walworth County recorded two new deaths while also surpassing 1,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.
In the past month, the number of cases locally has doubled, from 500 to 1,014 as of July 24.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the county health department, said officials also are concerned that the percentage of people testing positive has jumped from below 5 percent to 8 percent.
Nevicosi said the surge is happening not only because more people are getting tested, but because more people are being exposed and being infected.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it,” he said. “Yes, it’s spreading.”
Of the two new deaths, one becomes the youngest fatality so far in the county, at under age 65.
Walworth County previously had gone six weeks without recording a death in the coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19.
County officials said one new death involved a person under 65 who had no known history of health problems and who died in the community, as opposed to inside a hospital or nursing home.
The other death involved a person in their 80s who had significant prior health issues and who died in a health-care setting.
The county does not identify local coronavirus patients or divulge other details about their cases.
Nevicosi said health officials continue to urge people to adhere to public safety practices to control the spread of the upper respiratory infection: wear face masks in public, maintain social distancing, and wash their hands.
“All three of them work pretty darn well together,” he said.
As recently as last month, organizers of the county fair were trying to salvage the event, even winning approval to sell beer for the first time ever as a way of generating new revenue and fortifying the organization financially.
But since the state’s “Safer At Home” public health order was thrown out by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13, the number of confirmed cases in Walworth County has quadruped, from 250 to 1,014.
Organizers of the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival last month similarly cited the coronavirus outbreak in announcing the cancellation of their downtown Lake Geneva event, which would have taken place the week after Ribfest.
Rita VanSchyndel, co-leader of the Springfield 4-H Club, said she was disappointed to see the county fair canceled, but she believes officials probably made the right decision to protect public health.
“We kind of were expecting it, but were hoping it wouldn’t happen,” she said of the cancellation.
The Springfield group of 15 to 20 kids is among many throughout the county who participate in the county fair.
Fair organizers said they will still present exhibits for children to show off their livestock and other projects. But the exhibits will not be open to the public.
Officials said they also are working out details of a method to conduct the traditional livestock sale.
Gaffey noted that the coronavirus disrupted the last school year for many of the same children who were looking forward to the county fair.
“COVID-19 stole part of a school year from these kids,” he said. “We will not allow it ruin their dream projects as well.”
Rachel Haggerty on horse at county fair 2018
Madison Kimble, 15, of Janesville prepares one of her cows
County fair ribbons for winner in horse barn
Carnival riders on Yo Yo at county fair 2018
Paul Shellman Amber Gronowski at county fair
Cow barn at Walworth County Fair 2018
Henry Miller, 4, in front, and Brenden Miller, 11, look at a cow
Lori Hintz quilter at county fair 2018
Horse at county fair 2018
Emma Syberson, 11, of Clinton and Aubrey Ganhs, 11 of Elkhorn presented some pigs
Kids with pig noses at Walworth County Fair 2018
Decorated barn stall at county fair 2018
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.