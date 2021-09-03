Asbestos mitigation set to begin at Lake Geneva Public Library

Asbestos mitigation is set to begin at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Aug. 30, as part of the library's renovation project.

Officials from the Lake Geneva Fire Department have set up a tent on the library's east lawn near Cook Street for patrons to pick up hold items and return items.

The tent will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. In case of inclement weather, library service will be available in the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.

Patrons will not be able to browse the library's collection in the Smith Meeting Room until about Sept. 13. After the asbestos abatement is completed, patrons will be able to use the meeting room to browse and pick up items.

Library staff will continue to host pop-up libraries at the city hall building, Avant Cycle Cafe, Central-Denison Elementary School and Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

For more information about the renovation project, send an email message to lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

The library also is set to complete its fundraising capital campaign, Sept. 1. The campaign is to help pay for the library's renovation project. About $670,000 has been raised, so far.