Assembly candidate recovering after testing positive for coronavirus

State legislative candidate Katherine Gaulke is nearing the end of a quarantine period, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Gaulke, a Democrat running in the 32nd Assembly District, said she became infected with the COVID-19 virus after both of her teenage children caught the bug.

The town of Delavan resident said she will complete her quarantine on Saturday and will resume normal campaign activities.

Gaulke is seeking to unseat State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, in a race to be decided by voters Nov. 3.

Gaulke's 16-year-old daughter attends Elkhorn High School, and her 15-year son attends school online. Both children got sick in early September, and Gaulke began showing symptoms in mid-September.

Gaulke said her first symptom was a burning sensation on her tongue, while her daughter experienced severe headaches. Neither she nor her children became seriously ill, and before getting tested, they initially had doubts whether it was the coronavirus.

"That's the scary thing," she said. "We might not even know we have it."

