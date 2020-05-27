Attempted murder charge possible in alleged town of Delavan stabbing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF DELAVAN — One man is in the hospital and another is under arrest following an alleged stabbing at a residence near the Delavan Lake lakefront.

Police said the victim is a 55-year-old man who was stabbed in the upper torso during an altercation early Tuesday near Lakeview Drive, also known as Almond Drive, on the western shore of Delavan Lake.

Police Chief Raymond Clark said the victim, who has not been identified pending family notification, remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The suspect, described as a 27-year-old man from Libertyville, Illinois, was found near the scene with knives in both hands, police said.

The suspect is not being identified, because he has not been charged.

Police are recommending a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide to the Walworth County district attorney.

According to police, officers were called at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday to a residence near Lakeview Drive for a report of a stabbing. Police found the alleged victim on nearby North Shore Drive, bleeding and running from another man who was "armed with a knife in each hand."