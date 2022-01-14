ATV goes through Delavan Lake, chief warns about thin ice

Police are warning about thin ice after an ATV went through the ice on Delavan Lake on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Around 12:24 p.m. on Jan. 13, the Town of Delavan Police Department and Town of Delavan Fire Department were notified of an ATV that had possibly gone through the ice on Delavan Lake near Alpine Lane, according to a news release from the Town of Delavan Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene and found a lone man standing on the ice about 150 feet from the shoreline. The 63-year-old Delavan man stated he was not hurt and had been alone on the ATV when it went through the ice.

Officers observed the ice in the area where the man was standing appeared thick enough to sustain his weight. The officers had the man remain where he was until members of the fire department were able to reach him with emersion suits. The man was rescued by the Town of Delavan Fire Department using the air boat and was taken to shore. The man was checked and released.

Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark reminded people, “There is currently thin ice and open water on Delavan Lake. Please be very cautious when engaging in activities on the ice.”