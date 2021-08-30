ATV, golf carts could be allowed on Bloomfield roads, under town, village proposal to be discussed

Ordinances to allow ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on municipal roads are up for discussion in Bloomfield, the community around Pell Lake east of Lake Geneva.

Bloomfield resident Del McClure submitted the ordinances last month. The proposal is set to be discussed at the joint village and town meeting on Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at N1100 Town Hall Rd. Community members can voice their support or concerns at the meeting.

Officials in Salem Lakes are also considering allowing residents to operate golf carts on local roads. A group of three Salem Lakes village trustees have volunteered to serve as a work group to explore golf cart regulations. A similar process is underway in the Town of Randall.