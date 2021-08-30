 Skip to main content
ATV, golf carts could be allowed on Bloomfield roads, under town, village proposal to be discussed
Bloomfield

ATV, golf carts could be allowed on Bloomfield roads, under town, village proposal to be discussed

Golf carts on Bloomfield roads?

A golf cart drives along the parade route during the Bloomfield 2021 4th of July parade. A local resident is proposing to make it legal to drive golf carts and ATVs on streets in the village and town of Bloomfield. 

 Regional News, file photo

Ordinances to allow ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on municipal roads are up for discussion in Bloomfield, the community around Pell Lake east of Lake Geneva.

Bloomfield resident Del McClure submitted the ordinances last month. The proposal is set to be discussed at the joint village and town meeting on Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at N1100 Town Hall Rd. Community members can voice their support or concerns at the meeting.

Officials in Salem Lakes are also considering allowing residents to operate golf carts on local roads. A group of three Salem Lakes village trustees have volunteered to serve as a work group to explore golf cart regulations. A similar process is underway in the Town of Randall.

In Racine County, Union Grove village officials are seeking community feedback about allowing ATVs and golf carts to travel on public streets. The village board has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 27 to hear from supporters and opponents of the measure.

If the ordinances move forward, McClure said, all State of Wisconsin ATV and UTV route laws will apply. He emphasized that all drivers must have insurance and a valid drivers license.

