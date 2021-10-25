ATV, UTV routes up for discussion in village of Sharon

A local official is spearheading discussions about establishing all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) routes within Sharon village limits.

Eric Gallagher, director of public works in the village of Sharon, is proposing a route system that offers access to local businesses and other attractions. A public forum has been scheduled for 7 p.m. at the village community center on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

“There’s been a lot of support,” Gallagher said.

The village of Sharon is one of a growing number of area municipalities looking into opening up ATV and UTV travel.

Earlier this month, Bloomfield township approved the formation of a joint ad-hoc committee to look into legalizing ATV, UTV and golf cart use on town and village roads.

Similar discussions are underway in Union Grove in Racine County, and a Whitewater council member recently asked for consideration of an ordinance that would allow ATVs and UTVs in rural areas within city limits.

Sharon township has had ATV routes for several years, along with Darien and the town of Walworth.

Gallagher said many of these existing trail systems lack access to important services.

