ATV, UTV routes up for discussion in village of Sharon

A local official is spearheading discussions about establishing all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) routes within Sharon village limits.
Eric Gallagher, director of public works in the village of Sharon, is proposing a route system that offers access to local businesses and other attractions. A public forum has been scheduled for 7 p.m. at the village community center on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“There’s been a lot of support,” Gallagher said.
The village of Sharon is one of a growing number of area municipalities looking into opening up ATV and UTV travel.
Earlier this month, Bloomfield township approved the formation of a joint ad-hoc committee to look into legalizing ATV, UTV and golf cart use on town and village roads.
Similar discussions are underway in Union Grove in Racine County, and a Whitewater council member recently asked for consideration of an ordinance that would allow ATVs and UTVs in rural areas within city limits.
Sharon township has had ATV routes for several years, along with Darien and the town of Walworth.
Gallagher said many of these existing trail systems lack access to important services.
“There’s no access to gas or food,” he said. “So I’m proposing a specific route to get to each and every establishment.”
Gallagher said he has worked to create a plan that minimizes disturbance to residential areas and maximizes access to local businesses. The proposal is largely concerned with the north side of Sharon, he said.
The proposal limits ATV and UTV travel to roadways, observing existing speed limits. Exact rules and regulations require further discussion, Gallagher said. His plan does not include golf carts.
Gallagher said ATV and UTV use has been brought to the board in years past, but obtaining the correct permits for travel on Highway 67 has presented a consistent hurdle.
He described Highway 67 as the main artery of the village.
“If you don’t have 67, you don’t really have a means in or out,” he said.
Gallagher said he is in ongoing conversations with state officials regarding ATV and UTV travel on Highway 67.
While the proposal’s timeline is unclear at this point, Gallagher said recent feedback from residents and board members has been positive.
Community members can be part of the conversation at the ATV listening session on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., hosted at the village community center at 125 Plain St.