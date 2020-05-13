Audit finds Fontana municipal judge stole nothing from court

FONTANA — An audit of the Fontana Municipal Court has found no evidence of wrongdoing or fraud committed by now-deceased Municipal Judge David Jensen.
The village requested an audit after police found that Jensen had embezzled more than $40,000 from the Indian Hills Homeowners Association while serving as the association’s treasurer.
Jensen also served as Fontana's municipal judge and oversaw an operation that collects about $70,000 a year in fines and fees from defendants charged with municipal ordinance violations.
The allegations of thievery surfaced shortly after Jensen died Feb. 8 at age 72 while recovering from a heart attack.
His widow, Gabby Jensen, later told police that although she knew nothing about the embezzlement, her husband had incurred heavy debts and that the situation had left him "desperate."
The homeowners association has since placed a lien on Gabby Jensen's home, alleging that she and her husband were $5,000 behind on homeowner dues to the private association.
To ensure no wrongdoing had occurred under Jensen’s tenure as municipal judge, the village contracted the Sitzberger and Co. accounting firm in Lake Geneva to conduct a special audit at a cost of $2,900.
The audit results, released Tuesday, show that auditors reviewed 140 randomly selected municipal court cases between 2008 and 2019 − while Jensen was judge − and found no evidence of impropriety or fraud.
"We did not find any signs of impropriety or fraudulent behavior based on the citations selected for testing," the report concluded.
Jensen earned a public salary of $6,700 a year and was seeking re-election as judge at the time of his death.
