Audit finds Fontana municipal judge stole nothing from court

FONTANA — An audit of the Fontana Municipal Court has found no evidence of wrongdoing or fraud committed by now-deceased Municipal Judge David Jensen.

The village requested an audit after police found that Jensen had embezzled more than $40,000 from the Indian Hills Homeowners Association while serving as the association’s treasurer.

Jensen also served as Fontana's municipal judge and oversaw an operation that collects about $70,000 a year in fines and fees from defendants charged with municipal ordinance violations.

The allegations of thievery surfaced shortly after Jensen died Feb. 8 at age 72 while recovering from a heart attack.

His widow, Gabby Jensen, later told police that although she knew nothing about the embezzlement, her husband had incurred heavy debts and that the situation had left him "desperate."