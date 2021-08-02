Aug. 3 meeting: Williams Bay School District to discuss reopening plan, take public comment

On Tuesday, August 3, the Williams Bay School District will host a community listening session regarding the 2021-22 school reopening plan. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the elementary gymnasium.
The school board released their draft reopening plan on Wednesday, July 28. The draft plan currently states that masks will be optional for staff and students, but recommended for unvaccinated individuals. The plan does not call for proof of vaccination.
District mitigation strategies from the 2020-21 school year will be maintained as necessary, including social distancing and modified classroom layouts. Full-time, in-person instruction is a priority, the report says.
The board finished drafting the reopening plan just days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on July 27, Superintendent Dr. William White said. The revised guidance from the CDC urges Americans to wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
In light of the changing guidelines and diversity of public opinion regarding the issue, White believes it is crucial to hear from parents and community members at Tuesday's meeting.
"We want to really understand how people are feeling," he said.
Tuesday's meeting will be a time for public comment, White said. Board members will not be responding to comments.
The board will meet at a later point to revise the draft reopening plan as needed, taking into account the sentiments expressed by community members, guidelines from the county, state and and federal governments and information from the CDC. The board will also check in with the other local schools about their reopening plans.
White hopes to have a more finalized plan by the week of August 23, but recognizes that making decisions about COVID safety will be a complicated and continual process. Classes are set to begin on Wednesday, September 1.
"We have to make the choices we believe are best for our children," White said. "It is not an easy decision for the Williams Bay school board, or for any school district."