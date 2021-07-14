Authorities release ID of Geneva Lake drowning victim

Authorities have released the name of the 22-year-old Illinois man who drowned in Geneva Lake on Tuesday evening.

He has been identified as Fadi A. Albazi of Morton Grove, a northern Chicago suburb, the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency said in a release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., a 911 call was received by Walworth County Communications Center of a possible drowning on Geneva Lake near George Williams College in Williams Bay, according to the release.

Emergency responders from Wisconsin and Northern Illinois came in to assist in locating the missing person. The operation went from rescue to recovery after initial efforts to locate the victim were unsuccessful, and the medical doctor on staff determined that the possibility of recovery of life had passed.

The initial investigation showed the victim was being pulled on an inflatable tube by a boat with five people on board. When the victim fell off the tube, his personal flotation device slipped off. The victim began to struggle to remain above water. Occupants on the boat jumped into the water to try and rescue the victim but were unsuccessful.

The search area was approximately 1,700 feet south of George Williams College.