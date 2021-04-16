Autopsy pending after woman in Elkhorn grocery store parking lot found deceased

ELKHORN — Officials are awaiting autopsy results after a 68-year-old woman was found deceased in her vehicle in an Elkhorn grocery store parking lot.

On Wednesday, April 14, at approximately 5:29 p.m. officers from the Elkhorn Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of Frank’s Piggly Wiggly to check on the welfare of a woman in a car in the parking lot that had not moved for some time, according to a press release from the department issued on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the woman in the vehicle was deceased. The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is pending to help determine the cause of death. No further information is being released at this time.