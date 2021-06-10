Avant Cycle Cafe hosts Sunday bike ride from Lake Geneva to Springfield's Pedal & Cup

Avant Cycle Cafe will join Treadhead Cycling and myTeam Triumph to cycle from Lake Geneva to Pedal & Cup, which is one of the trailheads of the White River Trail.
The bike ride will begin 7 a.m., June 13 at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.
The purpose of the bike ride is to feature the new spur on the wider shoulders of Route 120 north of Lake Geneva to Highway 36 in Springfield. The new spur connects Lake Geneva to Springfield, allowing people to have improved access to the White River Trail. The new spur is regularly being used by cyclist.
myTeam Triumph provides specialized race equipment, training and race day support so people of all abilities can participate in endurance events as a team.
The June 13 event will include solo cyclists and cyclists pulling people with limited mobility in specialized trailers. Runners also will have specialized trailers to help share the experience of a run with people who have limited mobility.