Avant Cycle Cafe hosts Sunday bike ride from Lake Geneva to Springfield's Pedal & Cup

Avant Cycle Cafe will join Treadhead Cycling and m yTeam Triumph to cycle from Lake Geneva to Pedal & Cup, which is one of the trailheads of the White River Trail.

The purpose of the bike ride is to feature the new spur on the wider shoulders of Route 120 north of Lake Geneva to Highway 36 in Springfield. The new spur connects Lake Geneva to Springfield, allowing people to have improved access to the White River Trail. The new spur is regularly being used by cyclist.