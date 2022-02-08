 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Avant Cycle Cafe hosts third annual chili event today, Feb. 8

Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will host its third annual Chili for Charity event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8.

As part of the event, participating businesses and organizations will be featuring their chili recipes. 

The cost is a $20 donation, which includes three cups of chili from the participating businesses. 

Some of the businesses participating in the event include Popeyes of Lake Geneva, Joni's Diner, Lake Geneva Country Meats, Simple Cafe, Boat House, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Magpies Den & Pen, Celebration on Wells and the Cheese Box.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.