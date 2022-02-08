Avant Cycle Cafe hosts third annual chili event today, Feb. 8

Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will host its third annual Chili for Charity event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8.

As part of the event, participating businesses and organizations will be featuring their chili recipes.

The cost is a $20 donation, which includes three cups of chili from the participating businesses.

Some of the businesses participating in the event include Popeyes of Lake Geneva, Joni's Diner, Lake Geneva Country Meats, Simple Cafe, Boat House, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Magpies Den & Pen, Celebration on Wells and the Cheese Box.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry.

